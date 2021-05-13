Sweet Wins the Gettysburg Clash

From Brian Walker

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (May 12, 2021) — The Pennsylvania Posse hasn’t had too many opportunities to let Brad Sweet know how they feel about him. So rightfully, when he finally scored his first-career Lincoln Speedway win on Wednesday night by beating two of their proud Posse pilots, they let the jeers and sneers rain down on The Big Cat.

Sweet loved it. He soaked up every jab as he stood in victory lane for the ninth time this season.

You see, this two-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion is a west-coaster; he grew up on the bullrings of California near his Grass Valley home. And for years since he joined The Greatest Show on Dirt, Central Pennsylvania was his ultimate kryptonite. Not on this night, though.

Leading the final seven laps at Lincoln, Sweet capitalized on the lap traffic madness when Danny Dietrich spooked race leader Brent Marks and slowed him up, allowing the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 to sneak by. He survived the closing laps and held on to narrowly secure the title at the 2021 Gettysburg Clash pres. by Drydene Performance Products.

“This is a fun little rivalry, I’m glad I could get the Outlaws another win,” Sweet said on the battle with the PA Posse. “I’m hearing quite a bit of booing up there, which I think is cool. That’s what this is all about, really. It’s about these huge crowds we get and putting on a show for the fans. We appreciate it whether they’re cheering or booing.”

Before Sweet celebrated in the infield, a wild 35-lapper ensued at the Abbottstown, PA 3/8-mile.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time Series champion, led the field to green after winning the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash over PA Posse legend, Lance Dewease. Schatz paced the opening 11 circuits aboard his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15 before Sweet entered the picture and ripped the top to lead Lap 12.

That didn’t last long as Schatz came back with a slide job into turn one and resumed command on Lap 13. While the Fargo, ND native controlled the top spot, Sweet brought 12th-starting Brent Marks of Myerstown, PA along with him as they mounted a challenge for the lead past the halfway point.

On Lap 24, Marks perfected the bottom off turns one and two to drive by Sweet down the backstretch, and soon after stole the lead from Schatz on Lap 25. The duo of Marks and Schatz continued to race side-by-side down the stretch until the polarizing Lap 28 half-spin by lapper Danny Dietrich changed the outlook of the race.

In an effort to avoid Dietrich, Marks and Schatz were both forced to take evasive action. The end result? It allowed Sweet and Anthony Macri of Dillsburg, PA to drive by them on Lap 29 of 35. The move shuffled Marks back fourth, but he came roaring back with a vengeance as he passed Schatz, then Macri, and set his sights on Sweet.

The #19M closed on the #49 lap-after-lap, but eventually ran out of time as Sweet took the checkered flag over Marks by 0.251-seconds.

“I think Brent had the car to beat,” Sweet admitted. “We had the car to run second, but was better than us at moving around and going through traffic. It’s still one of the best cars I’ve ever had here, but we need to recognize there’s room to grow. A win is win, though, especially in Central Pennsylvania. We had a bad weekend at Eldora, so to rebound with a win gives us some confidence going to Williams Grove.”

Brent Marks settled for second-place honors as the highest-finishing PA Posse driver at Lincoln.

“He [Dietrich] just got all crossed up in front of me, and I had to check up and get over the cushion to get around him,” Marks said on the lap traffic incident. “It’s disappointing, but still a really great run for us. It’s a lot of fun to be up here battling guys like Brad and Donny like that. This car has been awesome lately. These World of Outlaws raced are never over until they’re over.”

Following Sweet and Marks at the Gettysburg Clash was Anthony Macri with his second-career World of Outlaws podium aboard the #39M.

“I just took advantage on that situation the best I could,” Macri mentioned on bolting to second late in the going. “We’ll take this and look forward to Williams Grove.”

David Gravel ended up fourth aboard the Big Game Motorsports #2 and Donny Schatz faded to finish fifth in the mid-week show.

Rounding out the top-1o was Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, James McFadden, Aaron Reutzel & TJ Stutts.

Gettysburg Clash

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Lincolns Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-A

1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.133

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.165

3. 9-James McFadden, 13.22

4. 69K-Lance Dewease, 13.223

5. 2-David Gravel, 13.261

6. 11-TJ Stutts, 13.314

7. 59-Jim Siegel, 13.333

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.347

9. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.412

10. 20-Justin Peck, 13.452

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 13.484

12. 12-Brent Shearer, 13.539

13. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.567

14. 21-Matt Campbell, 13.567

15. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.596

16. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.6

17. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.605

18. 72-Tim Shaffer, 13.635

19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.719

20. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 13.731

21. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.786

22. 75-Tyler Ross, 13.798

23. 39-Chase Dietz, 13.838

24. 90-Jordan Givler, 13.847

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-B

1. 5-Paul McMahan, 13.437

2. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.441

3. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.474

4. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 13.495

5. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.577

6. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.58

7. 8-Devon Borden, 13.715

8. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.72

9. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.737

10. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.767

11. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.772

12. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.783

13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.784

14. 8D-Billy Dietrich, 13.786

15. 5E-Tim Wagaman, 13.854

16. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.882

17. 19-Parker Price-Miller, 13.906

18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.948

19. 24-Jeff Halligan, 13.992

20. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.002

21. 19MX-Landon Myers, 14.014

22. 49H-Bradley Howard, 14.097

23. 44-Dylan Norris, 14.153

24. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 14.344

DRYDENE Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 9-James McFadden [2]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]

3. 2-David Gravel [3]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [6]

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [8]

6. 59-Jim Siegel [4]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [10]

8. 88-Brandon Rahmer [9]

9. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [5]

10. 10X-Ryan Smith [7]

11. 39-Chase Dietz [12]

12. 69-Tim Glatfelter [11]

DRYDENE Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 41-Carson Macedo [1]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease [2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [4]

4. 11-TJ Stutts [3]

5. 99M-Kyle Moody [8]

6. 12-Brent Shearer [6]

7. 21-Matt Campbell [7]

8. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [10]

9. 75-Tyler Ross [11]

10. 20-Justin Peck [5]

11. 72-Tim Shaffer [9]

12. 90-Jordan Givler [12]

DRYDENE Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 49-Brad Sweet [2]

2. 5-Paul McMahan [1]

3. 8-Devon Borden [4]

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer [6]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen [3]

6. 55K-Robbie Kendall [5]

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [7]

8. 5E-Tim Wagaman [8]

9. 19-Parker Price-Miller [9]

10. 24-Jeff Halligan [10]

11. 44-Dylan Norris [12]

12. 19MX-Landon Myers [11]

DRYDENE Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 15-Donny Schatz [1]

2. 83-Aaron Reutzel [2]

3. 19M-Brent Marks [4]

4. 1X-Chad Trout [3]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich [6]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart [8]

7. 8D-Billy Dietrich [7]

8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [9]

9. 87-Alan Krimes [5]

10. 2C-Wayne Johnson [10]

11. 49H-Bradley Howard [11]

12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [12]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps):

1. 15-Donny Schatz [1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [6]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease [2]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri [3]

5. 9-James McFadden [7]

6. 5-Paul McMahan [4]

7. 83-Aaron Reutzel [5]

8. 41-Carson Macedo [8]

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 20-Justin Peck [3][-]

2. 10X-Ryan Smith [1][-]

3. 24-Jeff Halligan [2][$150]

4. 44-Dylan Norris [6][$150]

5. 72-Tim Shaffer [7][$150]

6. 19MX-Landon Myers [10][$125]

7. 49H-Bradley Howard [8][$125]

8. 90-Jordan Givler [11][$125]

9. 2C-Wayne Johnson [4][$125]

10. 39-Chase Dietz [5][$125]

11. 69-Tim Glatfelter [9][$125]

12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [12][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. 55K-Robbie Kendall [2][-]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4][-]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [6][-]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [5][-]

5. 21-Matt Campbell [7][$300]

6. 59-Jim Siegel [1][$250]

7. 12-Brent Shearer [3][$225]

8. 5E-Tim Wagaman [10][$200]

9. 88-Brandon Rahmer [9][$200]

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [12][$200]

11. 20-Justin Peck [17][$200]

12. 10X-Ryan Smith [18][$200]

13. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [11][$200]

14. 75-Tyler Ross [15][$200]

15. 19-Parker Price-Miller [14][$200]

16. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe [13][$200]

17. 8D-Billy Dietrich [8][$200]

18. 87-Alan Krimes [16][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps):

1. 49-Brad Sweet [2][$10,000]

2. 19M-Brent Marks [12][$6,000]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri [4][$3,500]

4. 2-David Gravel [9][$2,800]

5. 15-Donny Schatz [1][$2,500]

6. 41-Carson Macedo [8][$2,300]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [11][$2,200]

8. 9-James McFadden [5][$2,100]

9. 83-Aaron Reutzel [7][$2,050]

10. 11-TJ Stutts [15][$2,000]

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [13][$1,600]

12. 11K-Kraig Kinser [17][$1,400]

13. 87-Alan Krimes [25][$200]

14. 5-Paul McMahan [6][$1,100]

15. 1S-Logan Schuchart [22][$1,050]

16. 51-Freddie Rahmer [14][$1,000]

17. 55K-Robbie Kendall [21][$1,000]

18. 99M-Kyle Moody [19][$1,000]

19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [24][$1,000]

20. 5E-Tim Wagaman [26][$]

21. 8-Devon Borden [10][$1,000]

22. 48-Danny Dietrich [20][$1,000]

23. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [23][$1,000]

24. 1A-Jacob Allen [18][$1,000]

25. 69K-Lance Dewease [3][$1,000]

26. 1X-Chad Trout [16][$1,000]

Lap Leaders Donny Schatz 1-11, 13-24; Brad Sweet 12, 29-35; Brent Marks 25-28

KSE Hard Charger Award: 87-Alan Krimes[+12]