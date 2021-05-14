Danner Dances to Victory at Bedford

BEDFORD, Penn. (May 13, 2021) — Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Bedford Speedway. Danner held off a last lap slide job from veteran driver Alex Bright for the victory. Bright held on for second while Kenny Miller III, Mark Smith, and Nash Ely rounded out the top five.

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Bedford Speedway

Bedford, Pennsylvania

Friday May 14, 2021

Feature:

1. 5G-Briggs Danner

2. 20-Alex Bright

3. 23M-Kenny Miller III

4. M1-Mark Smith

5. 3BC-Nash Ely

6. 19-Steven Drevicki

7. 71-Chris Allen

8. 21k-Tommy Kunsman Jr

9. 57-Damon Paul

10. 11-Mike Thompson

11. 88j-Joey Amantea

12. 96-Lee Kaufman

13. 12-Blaine Emery

14. 12W-Troy Fraker

15. 67-Jason Cherry

16. 75-Lou Cicconi

17. 21-Brett Perigo

18. 27C-Craig Pelligrini

19. 19A-Brody Adamsky

20. 83s-Billy Ney

21. 83-Bruce Buckwalter

22. 3H-Heidi Hedin