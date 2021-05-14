Danner Dances to Victory at Bedford

BEDFORD, Penn. (May 13, 2021) — Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Bedford Speedway. Danner held off a last lap slide job from veteran driver Alex Bright for the victory. Bright held on for second while Kenny Miller III, Mark Smith, and Nash Ely rounded out the top five.
USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Bedford Speedway
Bedford, Pennsylvania
Friday May 14, 2021
Feature:
1. 5G-Briggs Danner
2. 20-Alex Bright
3. 23M-Kenny Miller III
4. M1-Mark Smith
5. 3BC-Nash Ely
6. 19-Steven Drevicki
7. 71-Chris Allen
8. 21k-Tommy Kunsman Jr
9. 57-Damon Paul
10. 11-Mike Thompson
11. 88j-Joey Amantea
12. 96-Lee Kaufman
13. 12-Blaine Emery
14. 12W-Troy Fraker
15. 67-Jason Cherry
16. 75-Lou Cicconi
17. 21-Brett Perigo
18. 27C-Craig Pelligrini
19. 19A-Brody Adamsky
20. 83s-Billy Ney
21. 83-Bruce Buckwalter
22. 3H-Heidi Hedin