Dominic Scelzi Doubles Up During Opening Night of the Peter Murphy Classic

HANFORD, Calif. (May 14, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi opened the 2021 Peter Murphy Classic weekend in spectacular style winning both the 410 and 360 sprint car main events Friday at Keller Auto Speedway.
“That’s pretty damn cool. I’ve never done that before,” said Scelzi in victory lane. “This is something I’ll definitely not forget.”
Scelzi and Kasey Kahne exchanged the lead on the opening lap before Scelzi took the top position and drove away from the field. Scelzi was never seriously challenged from there winning the main event. Corey Day held off challenges from Shane Golobic for the runner up position. Kahne and Bud Kaeding rounded out the top five.
Scelzi ran down Colby Copeland for the lead during the 360 sprint car portion of the event, making the pass for the lead with a slide job in turn two on lap 13. Scelzi and Copeland exchanged slide jobs one more time before Scelzi pulled away for the victory.
Copeland was able to close back in on Scelzi’s back bumper during the final five laps. Scelzi had built up enough of a lead to thwart Copeland’s challenge for his second victory of the night. Copeland, Kaeding, Kaleb Montgomery, and Chase Majdic rounded out the top five.
Aftewards Scelzi was credited his crew not only for the two wins on Friday but during what is turning out to be a great season for his team.
“I can’t say enough about Jimmy, Derek, Mike, Marty, and Todd. Trey came down for the weekend and I just have a really great group of guys. When we don’t win I’m kind of down in the dumps, but I feel like we are so good where we can win a lot of races and now we’re showing it. I’ve had the best race car that I’ve ever driven this year. It’s pretty cool to be able to knock off two in one night. I’ve given away a couple late in the past two weeks, so it feels really good to be able to win two.”
Peter Murphy Classic
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds
Hanford, California
Friday May 14, 2021
Kings of Thunder 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1A
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 88N-D.J. Netto
3. 93-Kalib Henry
4. 98-Sean Watts
5. 21-Austin McCarl
6. 14-Corey Day
7. 83V-Sean Becker
8. 76-Kenny Allen
9. 21P-Robbie Price
Heat Race #2A
1. 69-Bud Kaeding
2. 83-Kasey Kahne
3. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
4. 42X-Tim Kaeding
5. 18T-Tanner Holmes
6. 01-Mitchel Moles
7. 36-Craig Stidham
8. 3M-Adam Kaeding
Heat Race #3A
1. 2-J.J. Ringo
2. 24-Chase Johnson
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi
4. 88K-Koen Shaw
5. 29-Willie Croft
6. 0-Kyle Hirst
7. 88-Kyle Offill
8. 78-Mark Barroso
Heat Race #1B
1. 14-Corey Day
2. 21-Austin McCarl
3. 83-Kasey Kahne
4. 83V-Sean Becker
5. 18T-Tanner Holmes
6. 17W-Shane Golobic
7. 69-Bud Kaeding
8. 93-Kalib Henry
9. 3M-Adam Kaeding
Heat Race #2B
1. 29-Willie Croft
2. 36-Craig Stidham
3. 01-Mitchel Moles
4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
5. 42X-Tim Kaeding
Dash
1. 83-Kasey Kahne
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 14-Corey Day
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 29-Willie Croft
6. 2-J.J. Ringo
7. 88N-D.J. Netto
8. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
A-Main
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 14-Corey Day
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 83-Kasey Kahne
5. 69-Bud Kaeding
6. 29-Willie Croft
7. 88N-D.J. Netto
8. 83V-Sean Becker
9. 42X-Tim Kaeding
10. 21-Austin McCarl
11. 0-Kyle Hirst
12. 93-Kalib Henry
13. 01-Mitchel Moles
14. 18T-Tanner Holmes
15. 2-J.J. Ringo
16. 98-Sean Watts
17. 88K-Koen Shaw
18. 76-Kenny Allen
19. 36-Craig Stidham
20. 78-Mark Barroso
21. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
22. 88-Kyle Offill
23. 21P-Robbie Price
24. 3M-Adam Kaeding
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Heat Race #1
1. 56-Bud Kaeding
2. 2X-Chase Majdic
3. 35M-Justin Sanders
4. 88N-D.J. Netto
5. 41X-Corey Day
6. 38B-Blake Carrick
7. 01-Mitchel Moles
8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
9. 2-Brooklyn Holland
10. 18-Grant Champlin
Heat Race #2
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 28-Michael Pombo
4. 7C-Justyn Cox
5. 33-Tucker Worth
6. 83T-Tanner Carrick
7. 88A-Joey Ancona
8. 6C-Travis Coelho
9. 94-Greg Decaires
DNS: X1-Andy Forsberg
Heat Race #3
1. 5V-Colby Copeland
2. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
3. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
5. 35-Sean Becker
6. 2XM-Max Mittry
7. 46JR-Joel Myers
8. 5J-Kalib Henry
9. 33H-Eric Humphries
10. 10F-Jared Faria
Heat Race #4
1. 5H-Michael Faccinto
2. 14W-Ryan Robinson
3. 7P-Jake Andreotti
4. 7-Steven Kent
5. 75-Brendan Warmerdam
6. 98-Bryce Eames
7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
8. 7B-Brent Bjork
9. 5R-Ryan Rocha
Dash
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 56-Bud Kaeding
3. 5H-Michael Faccinto
4. 5V-Colby Copeland
5. 17W-Shane Golobic
6. 35M-Justin Sanders
7. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
8. 7-Steven Kent
B-Main
1. 38B-Blake Carrick
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 2XM-Max Mittry
4. 88A-Joey Ancona
5. 5J-Kalib Henry
6. 98-Bryce Eames
7. 46JR-Joel Myers
8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
9. 01-Mitchel Moles
10. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
11. 94-Greg Decaires
12. 2-Brooklyn Holland
13. 6C-Travis Coelho
14. 5R-Ryan Rocha
15. 10F-Jared Faria
16. 33H-Eric Humphries
DNS: 18-Grant Champlin
DNS: 7B-Brent Bjork
A-Main
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 5V-Colby Copeland
3. 56-Bud Kaeding
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
5. 2X-Chase Majdic
6. 41X-Corey Day
7. 14W-Ryan Robinson
8. 7C-Justyn Cox
9. 83T-Tanner Carrick
10. 35M-Justin Sanders
11. 88N-D.J. Netto
12. 38B-Blake Carrick
13. 7P-Jake Andreotti
14. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
15. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
16. 2XM-Max Mittry
17. 75-Brendan Warmerdam
18. 88A-Joey Ancona
19. 33-Tucker Worth
20. 35-Sean Becker
21. 5H-Michael Faccinto
22. 7-Steven Kent
23. 28-Michael Pombo
24. 17W-Shane Golobic