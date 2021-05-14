Dominic Scelzi Doubles Up During Opening Night of the Peter Murphy Classic

HANFORD, Calif. (May 14, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi opened the 2021 Peter Murphy Classic weekend in spectacular style winning both the 410 and 360 sprint car main events Friday at Keller Auto Speedway.

“That’s pretty damn cool. I’ve never done that before,” said Scelzi in victory lane. “This is something I’ll definitely not forget.”

Scelzi and Kasey Kahne exchanged the lead on the opening lap before Scelzi took the top position and drove away from the field. Scelzi was never seriously challenged from there winning the main event. Corey Day held off challenges from Shane Golobic for the runner up position. Kahne and Bud Kaeding rounded out the top five.

Scelzi ran down Colby Copeland for the lead during the 360 sprint car portion of the event, making the pass for the lead with a slide job in turn two on lap 13. Scelzi and Copeland exchanged slide jobs one more time before Scelzi pulled away for the victory.

Copeland was able to close back in on Scelzi’s back bumper during the final five laps. Scelzi had built up enough of a lead to thwart Copeland’s challenge for his second victory of the night. Copeland, Kaeding, Kaleb Montgomery, and Chase Majdic rounded out the top five.

Aftewards Scelzi was credited his crew not only for the two wins on Friday but during what is turning out to be a great season for his team.

“I can’t say enough about Jimmy, Derek, Mike, Marty, and Todd. Trey came down for the weekend and I just have a really great group of guys. When we don’t win I’m kind of down in the dumps, but I feel like we are so good where we can win a lot of races and now we’re showing it. I’ve had the best race car that I’ve ever driven this year. It’s pretty cool to be able to knock off two in one night. I’ve given away a couple late in the past two weeks, so it feels really good to be able to win two.”

Peter Murphy Classic

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds

Hanford, California

Friday May 14, 2021

Kings of Thunder 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1A

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 88N-D.J. Netto

3. 93-Kalib Henry

4. 98-Sean Watts

5. 21-Austin McCarl

6. 14-Corey Day

7. 83V-Sean Becker

8. 76-Kenny Allen

9. 21P-Robbie Price

Heat Race #2A

1. 69-Bud Kaeding

2. 83-Kasey Kahne

3. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

4. 42X-Tim Kaeding

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes

6. 01-Mitchel Moles

7. 36-Craig Stidham

8. 3M-Adam Kaeding

Heat Race #3A

1. 2-J.J. Ringo

2. 24-Chase Johnson

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi

4. 88K-Koen Shaw

5. 29-Willie Croft

6. 0-Kyle Hirst

7. 88-Kyle Offill

8. 78-Mark Barroso

Heat Race #1B

1. 14-Corey Day

2. 21-Austin McCarl

3. 83-Kasey Kahne

4. 83V-Sean Becker

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes

6. 17W-Shane Golobic

7. 69-Bud Kaeding

8. 93-Kalib Henry

9. 3M-Adam Kaeding

Heat Race #2B

1. 29-Willie Croft

2. 36-Craig Stidham

3. 01-Mitchel Moles

4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

5. 42X-Tim Kaeding

Dash

1. 83-Kasey Kahne

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 14-Corey Day

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 29-Willie Croft

6. 2-J.J. Ringo

7. 88N-D.J. Netto

8. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

A-Main

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 14-Corey Day

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 83-Kasey Kahne

5. 69-Bud Kaeding

6. 29-Willie Croft

7. 88N-D.J. Netto

8. 83V-Sean Becker

9. 42X-Tim Kaeding

10. 21-Austin McCarl

11. 0-Kyle Hirst

12. 93-Kalib Henry

13. 01-Mitchel Moles

14. 18T-Tanner Holmes

15. 2-J.J. Ringo

16. 98-Sean Watts

17. 88K-Koen Shaw

18. 76-Kenny Allen

19. 36-Craig Stidham

20. 78-Mark Barroso

21. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

22. 88-Kyle Offill

23. 21P-Robbie Price

24. 3M-Adam Kaeding

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Heat Race #1

1. 56-Bud Kaeding

2. 2X-Chase Majdic

3. 35M-Justin Sanders

4. 88N-D.J. Netto

5. 41X-Corey Day

6. 38B-Blake Carrick

7. 01-Mitchel Moles

8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

9. 2-Brooklyn Holland

10. 18-Grant Champlin

Heat Race #2

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 28-Michael Pombo

4. 7C-Justyn Cox

5. 33-Tucker Worth

6. 83T-Tanner Carrick

7. 88A-Joey Ancona

8. 6C-Travis Coelho

9. 94-Greg Decaires

DNS: X1-Andy Forsberg

Heat Race #3

1. 5V-Colby Copeland

2. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

3. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

5. 35-Sean Becker

6. 2XM-Max Mittry

7. 46JR-Joel Myers

8. 5J-Kalib Henry

9. 33H-Eric Humphries

10. 10F-Jared Faria

Heat Race #4

1. 5H-Michael Faccinto

2. 14W-Ryan Robinson

3. 7P-Jake Andreotti

4. 7-Steven Kent

5. 75-Brendan Warmerdam

6. 98-Bryce Eames

7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

8. 7B-Brent Bjork

9. 5R-Ryan Rocha

Dash

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 56-Bud Kaeding

3. 5H-Michael Faccinto

4. 5V-Colby Copeland

5. 17W-Shane Golobic

6. 35M-Justin Sanders

7. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

8. 7-Steven Kent

B-Main

1. 38B-Blake Carrick

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick

3. 2XM-Max Mittry

4. 88A-Joey Ancona

5. 5J-Kalib Henry

6. 98-Bryce Eames

7. 46JR-Joel Myers

8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

9. 01-Mitchel Moles

10. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

11. 94-Greg Decaires

12. 2-Brooklyn Holland

13. 6C-Travis Coelho

14. 5R-Ryan Rocha

15. 10F-Jared Faria

16. 33H-Eric Humphries

DNS: 18-Grant Champlin

DNS: 7B-Brent Bjork

A-Main

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 5V-Colby Copeland

3. 56-Bud Kaeding

4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

5. 2X-Chase Majdic

6. 41X-Corey Day

7. 14W-Ryan Robinson

8. 7C-Justyn Cox

9. 83T-Tanner Carrick

10. 35M-Justin Sanders

11. 88N-D.J. Netto

12. 38B-Blake Carrick

13. 7P-Jake Andreotti

14. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

15. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

16. 2XM-Max Mittry

17. 75-Brendan Warmerdam

18. 88A-Joey Ancona

19. 33-Tucker Worth

20. 35-Sean Becker

21. 5H-Michael Faccinto

22. 7-Steven Kent

23. 28-Michael Pombo

24. 17W-Shane Golobic