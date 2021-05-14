STEEL-IT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH USAC

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (May 13, 2021)………STEEL-IT Brand Coatings, a premier line of chemically-engineered, high performance anti-corrosion coatings, has partnered with the United States Auto Club starting with the 2021 campaign.

STEEL-IT has continuously raised the bar in the industry for nearly half a century by making powder coat a thing of the past. Trusted worldwide Since 1974, STEEL-IT has provided extraordinary performance in numerous applications across diverse industries including: Architecture & Construction; Food Processing; Automotive; Powersports/Motorsports; Aerospace; and countless DIY projects.

“STEEL-IT is a leader in developing cutting-edge performance coatings that specifically supply protection for some of the most important parts on a racing car, and developing a partnership with them aligns perfectly with USAC’s DNA,” said Kevin Miller, CEO of USAC.

When you want to win, you have to have the best. STEEL-IT Brand Coatings distinguishes themselves as a polyurethane product that is weldable, and incorporates custom-engineered, 316L stainless steel micro-flakes into all of its products. Applying STEEL-IT is akin to spraying, brushing, or rolling on a stainless steel barrier shield that provides outstanding resistance in aggressive indoor and outdoor environments.

ABOUT USAC RACING

Since 1956, United States Auto Club (USAC) remains the most diversified motorsports sanctioning body in the world. It is the official sanctioning body of many of today’s largest racing series, including its own suite of circle track series in Silver Crown, Sprint, Midget and .25 Midget racing, in addition to Road Racing, Off Road and Powersports, boasting a competitor base of more than 17,000 at more than 1,000 sanctioned events globally. For more info on USAC, visit www.usacracing.com.

ABOUT STEEL-IT

Headquartered in Lancaster, Massachusetts, STEEL-IT’s product line includes Aerosols, Polyurethane Coating, Epoxy Coating and High Solids Epoxy Coating. The polyurethane products are weldable, and in fabrication settings, whether these are automotive, machinery, or countless other applications where repairs and add-ons are required, there is no need to strip off the existing coating. Just weld right on STEEL-IT where the damage is in order to save hours of time. Visit www.STEEL-IT.com for more information.