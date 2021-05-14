WESTERN MIDGET RACING GOES FOR TWO WITH RACES AT OCEAN & PETALUMA

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIF­. (May 13, 2021) – A busy weekend for the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction championship hits the track this weekend, with the production-powered Midgets charging into Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and Petaluma Speedway. The Northern California two-step earns points towards the “best of 12” title format during a busy 2021 season.

Both nights of competition will be streamed live on FloRacing and also will have fans in attendance. Friday’s races at Ocean are part of “Modified Madness” with both IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods, while Saturday at Petaluma sees USAC West Coast 360s, USAC Western Midgets, and Micro Sprints competing along with WMR.

The double header weekend has attracted entries from Southern California and Arizona to take in the action. Drivers competing for the WMR championship must compete in at least one start each at Petaluma and Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway, and two each at Venutra Raceway and Ocean Speedway.

David Prickett is the most recent winner in the series with his fourteenth career triumph coming at Adobe Mountain last Saturday. Prickett’s Neverlift Motorsports team will have Jon Santibanes of Fairfield and Granite Bay’s Gary Dunn on Friday. Jim Weiler of Rohnert Park joins the team on Saturday.

Santa Paula’s Megan Moorhead has four top-fives this season. Ventura WMR champion Randi Pankratz returns to the series this weekend as well. Mountain View’s Antonia Boscacci and Brentwood’s Blake Bower make up a two-car effort for Orland Public Auction. Petaluma Speedway Sprint Car champion Shawn Arriaga of Antioch will look to use home track advantage for his first series win, after scoring two runner-up efforts this year. Cameron Beard of Atwater, Hawaiian Kala Keliinoi, and Arizona’s Cory Brown are also expected to compete. Kevin Felkins out of Lodi is expected to field a multi-car effort as well.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, King Racing Products, and BR Motorsports.