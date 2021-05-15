Photo Gallery: 2021 Mace Thomas Classic at I-96 Speedway All Star Circuit of Champions, I-96 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Tyler Courtney (#7) racing with Paul McMahan (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney in victory lane after his first career All Star Circuit of Champions victory Friday at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Scotty Thiel (#73) racing with Buddy Kofoid (#67). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ian Madsen (#11) racing with Cory Eliason (#26). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Reinhardt (#91) inside of Ricky Peterson (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#55) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney in victory lane after his first career All Star Circuit of Champions victory Friday at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) racing with Paul McMahan (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Scotty Thiel (#73) inside of Justin Peck (#13). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cap Henry (#4) and Zeb Wise (#10). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney and the rest of the Clauson/Marshall Racing Crew in victory lane at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) racing with Zeb Wise (#10). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Sunshine Slings the Cushion to Win the Mace Thomas Classic All Stars set to invade I-96 and Route 66 for $16,500 potential Donny Schatz Holds off Ian Madsen Through Traffic to Win at East Bay Schatz Opens All Star Season in Victory Lane with the All Stars Eliason Wins All Star/IRA Feature at Wilmot All Star Circuit of ChampionsI-96 SpeedwayMace Thomas ClassicPhoto Gallery