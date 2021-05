JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (May 14, 2021) — Josh Schneiderman and Paul Nienhiser were victorious Friday at Jacksonville Speedway in the winged and non-winged sprint car divisions respectively.

Schneiderman held off Joe B Miller and Riley Goodo for the winged sprint car victory. Jacob Patton and Austin O’Dell rounded out the top five.

In the non-wing feature dominated the main event.