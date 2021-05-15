Trent Stephens Wins MSS Featurea at Lorain

SOUTH AMHERST, Ohio (May 15, 2021) — Trent Stephens opened the 2021 campaign for the Midwest Supermodified Series in victory lane Saturday at Lorain Racewy Park. Bobby Santos III and Talon Stephens rounded out the podium for the 16 car field.
