Jake Bubak Takes ASCS Sooner Victory at Longdale Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

LONGDALE, Okla. (May 15, 2021)-Taking off with the lead from the front row, Colorado’s Jake Bubak captured his first career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on Night 2 of the Walleye Rodeo Roundup at Longdale Speedway.

Pursued by Roger Crockett, the No. 11 slowly reeled in the MAP No. 1x through traffic. Closing it down to mere car lengths, Crockett took the point on Lap 19, but quick work using a slower car as a pick, Babak was back in front on Lap 20.

Held up by a slower car with three laps to run, Roger again shot to the lead but could not keep Bubak at bay, making it to the checkered flag 0.812-seconds ahead of Crockett. Third went to Jeremy Campbell, with Brandon Anderson and Zach Chappell making up the top five. Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Garet Williamson, Jeff Stasa, and 19th starting Steven Shebester completed the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races again on June 4 at Humboldt Speedway and June 5 at Lawton Speedway.

ASCS Sooner Region

Longdale Speedway

Longdale, Oklahoma

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]

2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

4. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]

5. 24-Garet Williamson[5]

6. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

7. 23B-Steven Shebester[6]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

2. 1X-Jake Bubak[4]

3. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

4. 85-Forrest Sutherland[2]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]

6. 6-Alison Slaton[6]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Jeff Stasa[1]

2. 90-Lance Norick[2]

3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]

4. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

5. 5-Cameron Hagin[6]

6. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1X-Jake Bubak[1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[8]

3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]

5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]

6. 91T-Tyler Thomas[2]

7. 5T-Ryan Timms[9]

8. 24-Garet Williamson[14]

9. 91-Jeff Stasa[7]

10. 23B-Steven Shebester[19]

11. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]

12. 5-Cameron Hagin[11]

13. 85-Forrest Sutherland[13]

14. 2J-Zach Blurton[10]

15. 10P-Dylan Postier[16]

16. 97-Kevin Cummings[18]

17. 90-Lance Norick[6]

18. 6-Alison Slaton[17]

19. 9$-Kyle Clark[15]