Scelzi Sweeps the Peter Murphy Classic

TULARE, Calif. (May 15, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi continued his tear through the California Sprint Car Scene sweeping the NARC King of the West and 360 sprint car features Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway during the Peter Murphy Classic. The victories were the third and fourth of the weekend ninth win of the 2021 season.
Kyle Rasmussen won the Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, California
Saturday May 15, 2021
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Feature:
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 29-Willie Croft
4. 69-Bud Kaeding
5. 0-Kyle Hirst
6. 42X-Tim Kaeding
7. 83V-Sean Becker
8. 16A-Justin Sanders
9. 88N D.J. Netto
10. 26-Billy Aton
11. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
12. 21P-Robbie Price
13. 83-Kasey Kahne
14. 14-Corey Day
15. 18T-Tanner Holmes
16. 2 J.J. Ringo
17. 98-Sean Watts
18. 01-Mitchel Moles
19. 36-Craig Stidham
20. 88-Kyle Offill
21. 21-Austin McCarl
22. 76-Kenny Allen
23. 93-Kalib Henry
24. 09S-Geoffrey Strole
Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 56-Bud Kaeding
3. 5H-Michael Faccinto
4. 41-Corey Day
5. 22-Keith Day
6. 01-Mitchel Moles
7. 83T-Tanner Carrick
8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
9. 28-Michael Pombo
10. 88A-Joey Ancona
11. 38B-Blake Carrick
12. 5R-Ryan Rocha
13. 2XM-Max Mittry
14. 2X-Chase Majdic
15. 7P-Jake Andreotti
16. 10F-Jared Faria
17. 2-Brooklyn Holland
18. 98-Bryce Eames
19. 35M-Justin Sanders
20. 88N D.J. Netto
21. 7-Steven Kent
Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 38-Kyle Rasmussen
2. 1X-Richard Weddle
3. 35-Albert Pombo
4. 3-Brandon Stidham
5. 12E-Brandon Emmett
6. 96S-Brandon Sampson
7. 5D-Connor Danell
8. 3P-Davey Pombo Jr
9. 15D-Ryan Delisle