Scelzi Sweeps the Peter Murphy Classic

TULARE, Calif. (May 15, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi continued his tear through the California Sprint Car Scene sweeping the NARC King of the West and 360 sprint car features Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway during the Peter Murphy Classic. The victories were the third and fourth of the weekend ninth win of the 2021 season.

Kyle Rasmussen won the Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.

Thunderbowl Raceway

Tulare, California

Saturday May 15, 2021

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Feature:

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 17W-Shane Golobic

3. 29-Willie Croft

4. 69-Bud Kaeding

5. 0-Kyle Hirst

6. 42X-Tim Kaeding

7. 83V-Sean Becker

8. 16A-Justin Sanders

9. 88N D.J. Netto

10. 26-Billy Aton

11. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

12. 21P-Robbie Price

13. 83-Kasey Kahne

14. 14-Corey Day

15. 18T-Tanner Holmes

16. 2 J.J. Ringo

17. 98-Sean Watts

18. 01-Mitchel Moles

19. 36-Craig Stidham

20. 88-Kyle Offill

21. 21-Austin McCarl

22. 76-Kenny Allen

23. 93-Kalib Henry

24. 09S-Geoffrey Strole

Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 56-Bud Kaeding

3. 5H-Michael Faccinto

4. 41-Corey Day

5. 22-Keith Day

6. 01-Mitchel Moles

7. 83T-Tanner Carrick

8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

9. 28-Michael Pombo

10. 88A-Joey Ancona

11. 38B-Blake Carrick

12. 5R-Ryan Rocha

13. 2XM-Max Mittry

14. 2X-Chase Majdic

15. 7P-Jake Andreotti

16. 10F-Jared Faria

17. 2-Brooklyn Holland

18. 98-Bryce Eames

19. 35M-Justin Sanders

20. 88N D.J. Netto

21. 7-Steven Kent

Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 38-Kyle Rasmussen

2. 1X-Richard Weddle

3. 35-Albert Pombo

4. 3-Brandon Stidham

5. 12E-Brandon Emmett

6. 96S-Brandon Sampson

7. 5D-Connor Danell

8. 3P-Davey Pombo Jr

9. 15D-Ryan Delisle