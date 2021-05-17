Crockett Captures ASCS Sooner Region Race at Longdale Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

LONGDALE, Okla. (May 17, 2021) – Roger Crockett produced his first feature triumph of the season last Friday during the opening night of an ASCS Sooner Region doubleheader at Longdale Speedway.

Crockett followed with a runner-up result on Saturday during the Walleye Rodeo Roundup finale, giving him three podiums in five races this year.

“It’s definitely good to win one early in the year,” he said. “It’s nice to get the first one out of the way. I still think we can reach our goal to win 10 races this year.”

The event began on Friday with Crockett advancing from seventh to fourth place in a heat race. That earned a spot into the feature redraw and Crockett pulled the No. 6 to line up on the outside of the third row for the A Main.

“We got right into fourth and I felt like I was going to come out in second when the leader wrecked, which wiped out second and third in the same corner on Lap 2,” he said. “I went low because the drivers in second and third were sliding each other. They both slid into the leader and couldn’t do anything.

“After that there was red after red and lots of yellows. It took forever to get going. The track ended up taking rubber on the bottom fairly early. Our car was really good. I ran hard for a couple of laps and then cruised. I wasn’t really pushing it.”

Crockett’s win was his 40th career ASCS regional triumph.

The weekend concluded on Saturday with Crockett finishing third in a heat race before he rallied from eighth to second in the A Main.

“We got a terrible start in our heat race and fell to the tail after the first corner,” he said. “We got together with another car in a racing deal. Then we started moving forward and a car got a flat tire in front of us. We passed another guy to get back to our starting spot. We were plenty fast enough, but unable to advance further than where we started.

“They worked on the track and it was perfect in the feature. There was a top and a bottom. Everyone went to the top the first lap and I went to the bottom. I was in second by Lap 2. I moved up and slowly reeled the leader in. He didn’t make any mistakes and didn’t let lapped cars slow him down. I slid him twice, but couldn’t make it stick.”

Crockett’s second-place finish tied for the second-most positions gained – six – during the race.

“We had our car really, really good,” he said. “I wouldn’t have made a single change either night. That’s always nice.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 14 – Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Okla. – Heat race: 4 (7); Feature: 1 (6).

May 15 – Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Okla. – Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 2 (8).

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 5 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/the_Rocket_11

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/roger.crockett.11/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therocket11/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Champion Racing Oil

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for 60 years. Champion also produces and blends more than 300 products including fuel, oil and engine additives and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural and specialty markets. For more information, visit http://www.ChampionBrands.com.

“Since we’ve used Champion Racing Oil we haven’t had any bearing problems and everything looks great in the motors,” Crockett said.

Crockett would also like to thank Tracker Native Tobacco, Theodore Concrete Construction, RR Bounds Trucking, BC Motorsports, FK Rod Ends, Rocket Designs, Olson Custom Designs, Maxim Chassis, Factory Kahne, Smith Titanium, Moose Blocks, KW Motorsports, Blaine’s Motor Supply, K1 RaceGear, TJ Forged, Indy Race Parts, Bell Helmets, AL Driveline, Newlin Bar Service, Rider Racing Engines and KSE Racing Products for their continued support.