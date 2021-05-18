United Rebel Sprint Series Prepares for Pair of $1,000 To Win Events in Central Kansas This Weekend

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (May 17, 2021) – The weather has played a major factor in getting the season kicked off for the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing. Last weekend’s event was forced to cancel due to damp track conditions. The series looks forward to a double-header weekend on tap this Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22.

On Friday, drivers head to “The Bullring” of Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas to compete for the $1,000 prize. Friday’s event will pay $200 to start the feature event. The “Bullring” is always a favorite stop on the schedule for drivers and fans alike as the racing is always intense on the ¼ mile speedway. Races are slated to begin at 7PM.

Saturday will discover competitors traveling southeast to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas for the URSS/OCRS Showdown presented by Park City. The top finisher will be presented with a $1,000 pay day, and the event will pay $250 to start. Hot laps are scheduled to begin atop the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval at 6PM with action starting at 7PM. General admission is $15 for adults, children 10 and under free.

With previous events being canceled, Ty Williams continues to lead the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series points standings. Jeremy Huish and Taylor Velasquez complete the top-three in standings, with Zach Blurton and Mike Woodruff completing the top-five.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).