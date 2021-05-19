Mallett Returns From Long Layoff to Win USCS Series Race at Southern Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

MILTON, Fla. (May 18, 2021) – Jordon Mallett scored his second victory of the season with the USCS Series on Friday during the Battle at the Beach Round 2 opener at Southern Raceway.

Mallett followed up the triumph with a fourth-place finish during the weekend finale on Saturday night, keeping him a perfect 4-for-4 in top-five finishes this year. The results marked Mallett’s first races in more than seven weeks after he sustained a broken wrist in a mountain biking accident.

“I got cleared to race early in the week and they told me if I could work through the pain I could get back in the car,” he said. “I was pretty worn out after the weekend, but I couldn’t have scripted a better way to come back than to win. I’m so thankful for the experience.”

Mallett began the night on Friday by advancing three positions in a heat race to finish second. The team decided to change engines following the heat race as a result of a mechanical problem and they got it changed just in time to start the feature.

Mallett lined up from the pole position in the A Main thanks to a favorable inversion and he led all 25 laps to capture the victory. After the long layoff from racing and the challenge of changing the engine with limited time available, Mallett was relieved to be sitting in Victory Lane.

“After being out of the seat for quite a while, it was a little more dramatic of a night then we’d have liked, but definitely worth it,” he said. “To come back like that and get a win the first night out is more than I can ask for and I’m so thankful for everyone who worked to make it happen.

“A lot of gracious people jumped in to help get that engine changed as we only had maybe 25 minutes to get it done and I can’t say enough how much that means to me. This sport is full of great people and to see everyone pitching in for us is something I won’t forget any time soon. I was determined to get that win for everyone there.”

Mallett returned to the dirt track on Saturday and he finished where he started in the dash – first – and in a heat race – second. He then advanced from fifth to fourth place in the feature.

“You know Friday night was anything but ordinary and routine, so Saturday was really a fresh start to go again,” he said. “I would have liked to have swept the weekend, but the track was a little too fast for the engine we put in it. We were pleased with another top five.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 14 – Southern Raceway in Milton, Fla. – Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 1 (1).

May 15 – Southern Raceway in Milton, Fla. – Dash: 1 (1); Heat race: 2 (2); Feature: 4 (5).

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 2 wins, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://jordonmallett.myracepass.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jmmotorsports14

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jordonmallettmotorsports

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Red River Rack Company

Red River Rack Company, which is based in Gainesville, Texas, provides storage solutions to large and small tire dealers alike, providing single tier storage to rack supported catwalk systems nationwide and fabricating of the highest quality IBC compliant staircase and many other system components.

“We partnered with Red River Rack Company two years ago,” Mallett said. “They’ve been family friends for years so we’re pleased to have them on board.”

Mallett would also like to thank Water for Christ, Triple X Race Co., Porter Commercial Refrigeration, DHR Suspension, Racing Optics, Dynotech Race Engines, KSE Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Sinco, Inc., D&K Farms, Autometer, Callies Racing Products, Dickerson Marine Services, Hero Graphics, Hilborn Fuel Injection, ISC Racers Tape, K&N Engineering, Lone Star Super Gas (Sunoco), Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Smiley’s Racing Products, MetTec Titanium, MotorState Distributing and Superior Bearing and Supply for their continued support.