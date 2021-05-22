Clouser Shines in POWRi WAR at Charleston’s ILLI-ANA Showdown Night One

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, Ill. (May 21, 2021) – Opening Night of the ILLI-ANA Showdown featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would see outstanding racing action all over the beautifully prepared surface as Mario Clouser wheeled his way to the front in a caution-free feature to claim the feature event.

With an entry list of thirty-two POWRi WAR drivers logging in to Charleston Speedway, early on-track battles would see Wesley Smith, Shane Cottle, Mario Clouser, and Evan Mosely all claim their respective heat race victories as Trey Gropp earned the semi-feature win.

Gaining the night’s High Point Qualifier award, Mario Clouser would lead the pack of Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League drivers to the initial green flag start with an extremely fast Garrett Aitken lined up to the outside. Using a courageous lap one maneuver, Clouser would capitalize by sling-shotting to the high side and taking the early feature advantage.

Never relinquishing the top spot for the caution-free feature Clouser would not go untested as Aitken remained hot on the trail every circuit as lap traffic came into play late in the event. Shane Cottle, Wesley Smith, and Zach Daum would all battle all over the fast-racing surface trying to run down the top-two drivers in an action-packed feature.

“The lap traffic was intense for sure, I saw Garrett coming after me but held my line and knew it was time to go”, said feature winner Mario Clouser in an incredibly happy victory lane after claiming the feature win. Garrett Aitken would finish in a hard-fought runner-up positioning with Shane Cottle rounding out the Charleston Speedway feature podium for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League Night One of the ILL-ANA Showdown.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, Illinois

Friday May 21, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[3]

2. 28-Kory Schudy[1]

3. 34-Sterling Cling[2]

4. 38-Chet Williams[8]

5. 11-James Lyerla[4]

6. 8-Justin Standridge[7]

7. 90-Patrick Budde[6]

8. 19X-Dan Clodfelter[5]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 74X-Shane Cottle[2]

2. 32-Garrett Aitken[6]

3. 10-Aric Gentry[4]

4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[7]

5. 31-Joe B Miller[5]

6. 63-Broc Hunnell[1]

7. 7S-Sam Scott[3]

8. 27-Steve Thomas[8]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

4. 311-Zach Daum[8]

5. 8D-Terry Babb[3]

6. 54-Trey Gropp[7]

7. 52F-Logan Faucon[6]

8. 19-Joe Stewart[5]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 27X-Evan Mosley[2]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]

3. 28X-Brandon Mattox[7]

4. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

5. 99-Korey Weyant[5]

6. 114-Brent Moore[6]

7. 46-Anthony Leohr[8]

DNS: 3M-Tres Mehler

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 54-Trey Gropp[5]

2. 99-Korey Weyant[2]

3. 31-Joe B Miller[1]

4. 8-Justin Standridge[4]

5. 8D-Terry Babb[6]

6. 11-James Lyerla[3]

7. 52F-Logan Faucon[11]

8. 63-Broc Hunnell[9]

9. 7S-Sam Scott[12]

10. 114-Brent Moore[7]

11. 90-Patrick Budde[10]

12. 46-Anthony Leohr[8]

13. 19X-Dan Clodfelter[14]

14. 27-Steve Thomas[13]

15. 19-Joe Stewart[15]

DNS: 3M-Tres Mehler

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

2. 32-Garrett Aitken[2]

3. 74X-Shane Cottle[5]

4. 44-Wesley Smith[3]

5. 311-Zach Daum[8]

6. 28X-Brandon Mattox[4]

7. 91-Riley Kreisel[11]

8. 74-Xavier Doney[9]

9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[15]

10. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[10]

11. 31-Joe B Miller[19]

12. 34-Sterling Cling[14]

13. 28-Kory Schudy[12]

14. 99-Korey Weyant[18]

15. 5C-Colten Cottle[16]

16. 54-Trey Gropp[17]

17. 38-Chet Williams[7]

18. 27X-Evan Mosley[6]

19. 10-Aric Gentry[13]

20. 8D-Terry Babb[21]

21. 8-Justin Standridge[20]

22. 11-James Lyerla[22]

23. 27-Steve Thomas[23]