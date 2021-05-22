Harli White wins 22nd Annual Run for the Rabbit at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (May 21, 2021) – The fans at Limaland Motorsports Park had waited since August of 2019 to see sprint cars return to the 1/4 mile bullring, and they were treated to an amazing night of racing. Lindsay, Oklahoma’s Harli White piloted the Ed Neumeister No. 11N to victory in the 22nd running of the Run for the Rabbit for the K&L Ready Mix Sprint Invaders. No. 65 Todd Sherman picked up his 50th career Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modified victory. Lima, Ohio’s Tony Anderson bagged his 49th career Bud Thunderstock victory, and 54th feature win at Limaland overall.

Kicking off racing action were the Narthwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds. No. 9C Troy Cattarene and Todd Sherman would make up the front row, with Sherman grabbing the lead out of turn 2. The next 4 cars somehow ran 4 wide thru turns 3 and 4 with No. 16 Jeff Koz grabbing second. Multiple cautions would mar the 20 lap feature with Koz getting caught up in a lap 16 skirmish with a lapped car that would end his night. Sherman would cruise to his 50th career Limaland UMP Modified victory over No. 3W Dylan Woodling, No. 34x Shane O’Connor, No. T5X Bub Roberts, and No. 11H Mike Hohlbein.

Next up was the 25 lap K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders feature honoring Limaland Legend Travis “The Rabbit” Miller. No. 49 Shawn Dancer and No. 17 Jared Horstman would bring the field to green with Horstman grabbing the lead briefly until caution would wave for No. 2 Ricky Peterson failing a slide job attempt on Dancer that saw the No. 49 get into the wall in turn 4 and Peterson pick up top wing damage. A complete restart would see Harli White inherit the pole position and she didn’t waste the opportunity. White would take off with the lead and try to stretch it out over Horstman. The leaders would find themselves in lapped traffic on lap 6 and Horstman began to close on the leader. On lap 11, No. 2S Kyle Sauder spun in turn 4, right in front of the leaders, was able to do a 360 and the race stayed green. Horstman got as close as 2 car lengths multiple times to White while the 2 worked lapped traffic, until caution waved on lap 19 for a spinning No 22M of Dan McCarron, and No. 27w Tyler Gunn, setting up for a final restart. White took advantage of the clear track to pull away for the victory, the first for a female in NRA Sprint Invader competition, and the first for White at Limaland. No. 22L Connor Leoffler would charge late to finish 2nd, with No. 22H Randy Hannagan 3rd, Ricky Peterson would hang on to finish 4th, and Horstman fading to complete the top 5.

Finishing up the nights racing action were the Bud Thunderstocks in their 15 lap A Main. No. 23 Casey Barr and No. 7c Jordan Conover would lead the field to green, with No. 22T Tony Anderson heading to the bottom and Conover up high to split around Barr. Barr would have problems early after contact with the No. 7W of Dan Wooten. Barr would lose some sheet metal on the track, bringing out the caution and sending him to the tail. Anderson would pull out to the lead on the restart over Conover, who immediately had to deal with a charging Todd Sherman, piloting the No. 60 Thunderstock. Sherman would get by Conover on lap 6 and closed to Anderson’s rear bumper. He would run out of time as Anderson would take the checkers and nab his 49th career Limaland Bud Thunderstock victory, and his 54th career Limaland victory overall. Sherman would settle for second with No. 57 Jeffrey Jessup 3rd, Conover 4th, and No. 74D Craig Dippman completing the top 5.

Limaland Motorsports Park kicks off the Memorial Day weekend next Friday Night as Tim Hogan’s Carpet presents the 23rd Annual Memorial Cup, and Inaugural Ron Kahle Jr Memorial. Kahle was a huge supporter of not only Limaland, and the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, but also UNOH and racing in general. The K&L Ready Mix Sprint Invaders will race for $2500 to win in their feature event and the top 3 finishers will lock themselves into the finale of the weekend for $12000 to win at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Also in action will be the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds, and Bud Thunderstocks. Pit gates open from 4:30pm to 8:30pm, Grandstand gates open at 5pm. Hot laps at 6:30pm, and Racing at 7:30PM. General Admission for ages 16 and older is $15, ages 11-15 is $7, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE with an adult. Pit passes for all ages $30. Visit www.limaland.com for more info. Also like us on Facebook, and check out the NRA Sprint Invaders on Facebook for more information on the big Memorial Day weekend events honoring Ron Kahle Jr

Limaland Motorsports Park – 5/21/2021

22nd Annual Run for the Rabbit presented by Mercy Health

Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 4G-Bill Griffith; 2. 9C-Troy Cattarene; 3. 3W-Dylan Woodling; 4. O1-Bryce Nichols; 5. 9PG-Percy Gendreau; 6. 32-Scott Boyd Jr; 7. 12B-Brandon Jacobs; 8. 20M-Josh Morton

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 16-Jeff Koz; 2. 34X-Shane O’Connor; 3. T5X-Bub Roberts; 4. 5A-Brent Hole; 5. 22T-Tony Anderson; 6. 71-Chris Hicks; 7. 14MS-Ryan Sawusch; 8. O9C-Chris Bitters

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 65-Todd Sherman; 2. 71S-Drew Smith; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock; 4. 4M-Timothy Monroe; 5. 57-Jeffery Jessup; 6. 11H-Mike Hohlbein; 7. 7C-Jordan Conover

A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 65-Todd Sherman[2]; 2. 3W-Dylan Woodling[7]; 3. 34X-Shane O’Connor[5]; 4. T5X-Bub Roberts[8]; 5. 11H-Mike Hohlbein[18]; 6. 22T-Tony Anderson[14]; 7. 4G-Bill Griffith[4]; 8. 9C-Troy Cattarene[1]; 9. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[9]; 10. 57-Jeffery Jessup[15]; 11. 71-Chris Hicks[17]; 12. 4M-Timothy Monroe[12]; 13. 9PG-Percy Gendreau[13]; 14. 12B-Brandon Jacobs[19]; 15. 5A-Brent Hole[11]; 16. 16-Jeff Koz[3]; 17. 71S-Drew Smith[6]; 18. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[16]; 19. O9C-Chris Bitters[23]; 20. O1-Bryce Nichols[10]; 21. 14MS-Ryan Sawusch[20]

K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints

Qualifying –

1. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.54; 2. 49-Shawn Dancer, 11.59; 3. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 11.61; 4. 18-Todd Heuerman, 11.67; 5. 11W-Harli White, 11.72; 6. 46-Ryan Conian, 11.75; 7. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.75; 8. 22-Connor Leffler, 11.82; 9. 2P-Ricky Peterson, 11.86; 10. 22M-Dan Mccarron, 11.90; 11. 17H-Hud Horton, 11.90; 12. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.93; 13. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.94; 14. 12G-Corbin Gurley, 12.05; 15. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 12.05; 16. 12-Luke Hall, 12.05; 17. 17M-Tim Allison, 12.16; 18. 22S-Slater Helt, 12.21; 19. 16B-Zane Devault, 12.31; 20. 27W-Tyler Gunn, 12.42; 21. 15-Brandon Ferguson, 12.63; 22. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.67; 23. 1-Steve Niese, 13.86; 24. 37-Noah Dunlap, 100.00

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 22M-Dan Mccarron; 2. 17-Jared Horstman; 3. 66-Chase Dunham; 4. 18-Todd Heuerman; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell; 6. 16B-Zane Devault; 7. 24-Kobe Allison; 8. 12-Luke Hall

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 11W-Harli White; 2. 27W-Tyler Gunn; 3. 22-Connor Leffler; 4. 49-Shawn Dancer; 5. 12G-Corbin Gurley; 6. 17H-Hud Horton; 7. 17M-Tim Allison; 8. 1-Steve Niese

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan; 3. 2S-Kyle Sauder; 4. 46-Ryan Conian; 5. 23-Devon Dobie; 6. 22S-Slater Helt; 7. 15-Brandon Ferguson; 8. 37-Noah Dunlap

A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 11W-Harli White[3]; 2. 22-Connor Leffler[10]; 3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[5]; 4. 2P-Ricky Peterson[4]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 6. 16B-Zane Devault[16]; 7. 66-Chase Dunham[9]; 8. 23-Devon Dobie[15]; 9. 18-Todd Heuerman[6]; 10. 12G-Corbin Gurley[14]; 11. 12-Luke Hall[22]; 12. 24-Kobe Allison[19]; 13. 46-Ryan Conian[12]; 14. 17M-Tim Allison[20]; 15. 22M-Dan Mccarron[7]; 16. 2S-Kyle Sauder[11]; 17. 15-Brandon Ferguson[21]; 18. 28M-Conner Morrell[13]; 19. 1-Steve Niese[23]; 20. 27W-Tyler Gunn[8]; 21. 17H-Hud Horton[17]; 22. 22S-Slater Helt[18]; 23. 37-Noah Dunlap[24]; 24. 49-Shawn Dancer[1]

Bud Thunderstocks

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 7C-Jordan Conover; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson; 3. 74D-Craig Dippman; 4. 60-Todd Sherman; 5. 57-Jeffery Jessup; 6. 17-Jarrod Klay; 7. OO-Randy Giroux; 8. 7W-Dan Wooten

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 23-Casey Barr; 2. 87-Andy Welch; 3. 26-Justin Long; 4. 82-Chris Douglas; 5. 1W-Mark Wooten; 6. 89-Keith Shockency; 7. 51-Cody Timmerman; 8. 1V-Sean Verwys

A-Main – (15 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 22T-Tony Anderson[3]; 2. 60-Todd Sherman[7]; 3. 57-Jeffery Jessup[9]; 4. 7C-Jordan Conover[2]; 5. 74D-Craig Dippman[5]; 6. 87-Andy Welch[4]; 7. 1W-Mark Wooten[10]; 8. 89-Keith Shockency[12]; 9. OO-Randy Giroux[13]; 10. 17-Jarrod Klay[11]; 11. 7W-Dan Wooten[15]; 12. 23-Casey Barr[1]; 13. 51-Cody Timmerman[14]