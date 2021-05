MINERAL WELLS, W.V. (May 22, 2021) — Anthony Macri dominated the 25-lap FAST 410 Sprint Car Series portion of the Mountaineer Nationals Saturday night at West Virginia Motor Speedway. Macri blasted around the 5/8-mile oval from the pole building a lead of 12.492 seconds at the finish to collect the $10,000 winner’s prize. Cale Conley, Cole Duncan, Gary Taylor, and Lee Jacobs rounded out the top five.