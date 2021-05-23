McMullen Wins MSA Feature at Plymouth

From Jeff Pederson

PLMYMOUTH, Wisc. (May 22, 2021) — On a beautiful early summer evening for racing, the fourth Plymouth Dirt Track Racing program of the 2021 season saw three familiar faces make their initial appearance of the 2021 campaign in victory lane and another racked up his second A-main triumph of the 2021 campaign on Saturday, May 22 at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis.

In A-main action, two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh led flag-to-flag to earn his first A-main triumph of the 2021 season in the 25-lap Kristine Hartmann Pleasantview Realty 360 Sprint Car headliner.

Brandon McMullen outpowered polesitter Tim Haddy of Waupun to seize the lead on in turn one of the opening lap of the 25-lap 360 Sprint Car main event from his outside front row starting position as third starting Adam Miller of Plymouth slipped into second.

On lap 3, the first of three caution flags appeared after two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee clipped the turn two water barrel, which resulted in water leaking onto the track.

Following the restart, Haddy and Miller dueled side by side for second before Miller assumed the spot. By lap 4, McMullen had built up a sizeable half-straightaway cushion over Miller at the front of the field.

On lap 8, McMullen caught the back of the field and began working through heavy lapped traffic. McMullen expertly sliced his way through the slower cars to maintain a comfortable lead over Miller.

With seven laps to go, Miller and Haddy made contact entering turn one, which resulted in race-ending damage to Haddy’s car. Miller was able to continue, while the fourth-place car of Sheboygan’s Travis Arenz, who started fifth, had to pay a visit to the work area after suffering a flat tire.

The third caution flag flew for a four-car incident in turn one on the ensuing restart.

With two lapped cars between himself and the second-place car of ninth starter Justin Miller of Plymouth, who had moved up to second, McMullen bolted away from the field on the final restart, while 2011 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove, who started 17th, worked his way past Miller into second on lap 19.

Mullen pulled away in the closing laps to seal his 21st career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory and 31st career Midwest Sprint Car Association main event triumph by a full-straightaway margin over Schmidt, who came home second.

Justin Miller finished third, sixth starter Kevin Karnitz of West Bend placed fourth and Tyler Tischendorf of Waupaca, who started fourth, came home fifth.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Dirt Track

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Saturday May 22, 2021

HEAT 1

1, Tyler Tischendorf 2, Lance Fassbender 3, Tony Wondra 4, Justin Miller 5, Jack Vanderboom 6, Ben Schmidt 7, Matt Rechek 8, Tom Kreutz.

HEAT 2

1, Adam Miller 2, Travis Arenz 3, Mike Yurmanovich 4, Josh Teunissen 5, Tyler Brabant 6, Will Gerrits 7, Chris Clayton 8, Austin Hartmann.

HEAT 3

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Kurt Davis 3, Chris Larson 4, Nick Daywalt 5, Justin Erickson 6, Alex Pokorski 7, Katelyn Krebsbach 8, Dylan Winkel.

HEAT 4

1, Tim Haddy 2, Kevin Karnitz 3, Tyler Davis 4, Brandon Berth 5, Doug Wondra 6, Blake Wondra 7, Bill Taylor.

B MAIN

1, Doug Wondra 2, Ben Schmidt 3, Justin Erickson 4, Austin Hartmann 5, Will Gerrits 6, Chris Clayton 7, Josh Teunissen 8, Matt Rechek 9, Alex Pokorski 10, Katelyn Krebsbach 11, Dylan Winkel 12, Tom Kreutz 13, Tyler Brabant (DNS) 14, Blake Wondra (DNS) 15, Bill Taylor (DNS).

A MAIN

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Ben Schmidt 3, Justin Miller 4, Kevin Karnitz 5, Tyler Tischendorf 6, Justin Erickson 7, Travis Arenz 8, Will Gerrits 9, Tony Wondra 10, Adam Miller 11, Nick Daywalt 12, Lance Fassbender 13, Tyler Davis 14, Austin Hartmann 15, Chris Clayton 16, Doug Wondra 17, Chris Larson 18, Jack Vanderboom 19, Mike Yurmanovich 20, Tim Haddy 21, Kurt Davis 22, Josh Teunissen 23, Brandon Berth (DNS).