Zeb Wise Scores $26,000 Victory at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (May 23, 2021) — Zeb Wise scored the biggest win of his young career Sunday night during the Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation event at Kokomo Speedway with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Wise watched as Brady Bacon and Kerry Madsen fell by the wayside while leading and held off Tyler Courtney for the $26,000 victory.

Courtney, Rico Abreu, Cole Macedo from 23rd starting position, and Scotty Thiel from 14th rounded out the top five.

Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation $26,000 to win

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 69-Brady Bacon, 11.083[7]

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.110[21]

3. 13-Justin Peck, 11.137[9]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.149[33]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.154[1]

6. 5-Paul McMahan, 11.158[31]

7. 11-Ian Madsen, 11.176[8]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.224[5]

9. 71-Kevin Thomas Jr, 11.245[37]

10. 26-Cory Eliason, 11.247[25]

11. 39-Michael Kofoid, 11.250[13]

12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.262[10]

13. 19-Parker Price Miller, 11.264[36]

14. 14-Kerry Madsen, 11.297[15]

15. 73-Scotty Thiel, 11.303[12]

16. 4-Cap Henry, 11.303[23]

17. 21BP-Brinton Marvel, 11.309[26]

18. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.331[22]

19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.342[20]

20. 7-Zane Devault, 11.359[14]

21. 91X-Cale Thomas, 11.380[6]

22. 10-Zeb Wise, 11.384[27]

23. 48-Danny Dietrich, 11.395[40]

24. 18M-Cole Macedo, 11.440[11]

25. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 11.442[17]

26. 5K-Paul Nienhiser, 11.498[42]

27. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 11.517[35]

28. 21-Carson Short, 11.536[30]

29. 16-DJ Foos, 11.594[24]

30. 8M-TJ Michael, 11.595[16]

31. 20G-Noah Gass, 11.613[18]

32. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 11.639[34]

33. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.674[3]

34. 07-Zach Hampton, 11.689[38]

35. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson, 11.704[2]

36. 55M-McKenna Haase, 11.711[19]

37. 23-Chris Andrews, 11.769[28]

38. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.779[39]

39. 97-Gary Taylor, 11.785[29]

40. 98-Clinton Boyles, 11.848[41]

41. 02-Brandon Long, 12.199[4]

42. 7M-Geoff Dodge, 12.544[32]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Ian Madsen[1]

2. 69-Brady Bacon[4]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

4. 13-Justin Peck[3]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

7. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson[8]

8. 91X-Cale Thomas[6]

9. 02-Brandon Long[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Kerry Madsen[2]

2. 73-Scotty Thiel[1]

3. 39-Michael Kofoid[4]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[9]

6. 18M-Cole Macedo[6]

7. 7-Zane Devault[5]

8. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

3. 21BP-Brinton Marvel[1]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

5. 16-DJ Foos[7]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

7. 55M-McKenna Haase[8]

8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[2]

2. 21-Carson Short[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 5-Paul McMahan[3]

5. A79-Brandon Wimmer[5]

6. 23-Chris Andrews[6]

7. 97-Gary Taylor[7]

8. 7M-Geoff Dodge[8]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Paul Nienhiser[1]

2. 71-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]

3. 07-Zach Hampton[6]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

5. 19-Parker Price Miller[3]

6. 00-Thomas Meseraull[5]

7. 98-Clinton Boyles[8]

8. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 39-Michael Kofoid[3]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 4-Cap Henry[4]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[5]

5. 13-Justin Peck[1]

6. 11-Ian Madsen[6]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

2. 14-Kerry Madsen[1]

3. 69-Brady Bacon[5]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

5. 5K-Paul Nienhiser[2]

6. 71-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

3. 18M-Cole Macedo[7]

4. 19-Parker Price Miller[2]

5. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson[12]

6. 7-Zane Devault[11]

7. 98-Clinton Boyles[15]

8. A79-Brandon Wimmer[5]

9. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]

10. W20-Greg Wilson[19]

11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[16]

12. 8M-TJ Michael[18]

13. 97-Gary Taylor[14]

14. 55M-McKenna Haase[13]

15. 02-Brandon Long[22]

16. 7M-Geoff Dodge[20]

17. 16-DJ Foos[3]

18. 23-Chris Andrews[10]

19. 91X-Cale Thomas[17]

20. 20G-Noah Gass[4]

21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[21]

22. 00-Thomas Meseraull[8]

FloRacing A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[7]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

4. 18M-Cole Macedo[23]

5. 73-Scotty Thiel[14]

6. 13-Justin Peck[9]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[13]

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[21]

10. 5-Paul McMahan[18]

11. 19-Parker Price Miller[24]

12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[19]

13. 07-Zach Hampton[17]

14. 48-Danny Dietrich[20]

15. 17B-Bill Balog[22]

16. 69-Brady Bacon[6]

17. 02-Brandon Long

18. 14-Kerry Madsen[4]

19. 4-Cap Henry[5]

20. 5K-Paul Nienhiser[10]

21. 71-Kevin Thomas Jr[12]

22. 21BP-Brinton Marvel[16]

23. 39-Michael Kofoid[1]

24. 11-Ian Madsen[11]

25. 21-Carson Short[15]