KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SERIES REMAINS ON PAUSE

By Tommy Goudge

(May 22, 2021) – The Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series remains on pause following recent extensions of the Province of Ontario’s stay-at-home order. This weekend’s events at Brighton Speedway and Merrittville Speedway will not be held, however series officials are optimistic about starting the season soon.

Officials from the Knights of Thunder and area racing facilities are working on schedule revisions and reviewing the province’s Roadmap to Reopen plan which was released earlier this week. The plan allows motor speedways to open without spectators during Step One, and a revised 2021 Knights of Thunder schedule will be released as soon as possible.

More than 30 drivers have indicated their intention to compete in at least a portion of the 2021 Knights of Thunder season. Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Knights of Thunder for news and updates on Eastern Canada’s newest racing series:

About the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series: Founded in 2021, Knights of Thunder is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. The 2021 schedule consists of 26 events at seven different venues in the province; each event will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The 2021 Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Ohsweken Speedway Racesource, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Ackland Insurance, Hoosier Tire Canada, and EPIC Racewear. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more