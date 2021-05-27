AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALSKALAMAZOOSPEEDWAYNOTICE OF SCHEDULE CHANGE

From Must See Racing

Due to probable inclement weather predicted for Friday May 28, 2021 atKalamazoo SpeedwaytheFriday scheduled AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALSprogram will be moved and made a part of, with minor format changes (see attached revised schedule),to Saturday May29, 2021.

This decision, while difficult and disappointing, is our genuine best effort to do the right thing for everyone involved. Whenever possible, we try to avoid unnecessary and avoidable lost time and travel expensesfor our race teams,staffand valued fans.

Race fans will see the MUST SEE 410 WNGED SPRINTS, MIDWEST SUPERMODIFIEDS, MUST SEE MIDWEST WINGED LITES joined by the NationalTouringCompacts and Zoo Stocks( Sorry! No Street Stocks)on Saturday May 29thfor a spectacular night of racing