Sprint Invaders “Next Level” Season Starts This Weekend in Donnellson and West Burlington!

By Bill W

May 26, 2021 – The twentieth season of the Sprint Invaders is unquestionably the most anticipated in its history, and it gets underway with a doubleheader this weekend! In addition to all features paying $2,000 to win and $300 to start in 2021, new venues, driver and fan giveaways, a new website and new sponsors have everyone surrounding the series excited.

The thirteen-race season gets underway this Friday night, May 28, at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. Defending series champion Chris Martin and Josh Schneiderman claimed victories on the racy 3/8-mile oval in 2020. This will be the 47th Sprint Invaders event held at Lee County Speedway. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time win list at the facility with six, followed by John Schulz (5), Matt Sutton and Terry McCarl (4), and Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin (3).

On Sunday, May 30, the Sprint Invaders hit the banks of the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. Four events were run on the 3/8-mile in 2020, won by California’s Kyle Offill, Paul Nienhiser, Josh Schneiderman and the first Canadian winner in series history, Dylan Westbrook, who claimed the $5,000 Fall Haul in September.

This marks the 60th Sprint Invaders event, and 68th feature in the history of the Sprint Invaders at 34 Raceway. All-time victors include Matt Rogers and Jerrod Hull (5), Dustin Selvage, John Schulz and Josh Schneiderman (4), and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison and Jon Agan (3).

Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 at both tracks with racing to follow. Adult admission is priced at $15. Discounts are available for seniors and students.

The sponsor lineup for the Sprint Invaders is also impressive. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois returns as a heat sponsor. They’ll be joined by Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will enter its first year sponsoring the Shake-up Dash. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

A brand-new Maxim Chassis will be given away at the 2021 banquet following the season. Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing. Mark your calendars now, as the banquet will be held on November 6, 2021 at PZAZZ Hotel Resort in Burlington, Iowa.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill, Bags Green Mountain Pellets, and a whole processed hog thanks to the Mighty Miss Grill Company, Jamison Farms and 34 Raceway! The package, benefiting the Sprint Invaders Association, is valued at nearly $1,000. Tickets are just $10 each or three for $20. Get yours by visiting the beer window at 34 Raceway, a Sprint Invaders volunteer, member or driver! The drawing will be held Friday, August 20 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson.

Check out the brand new website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.com!

2021 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Friday, May 28 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, May 30 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 25 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, June 26 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 4 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Friday, July 9 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

Wednesday, July 21 – East Moline Speedway (East Moline, IL)

Wednesday, July 28 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Friday, August 20 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, August 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, September 3 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

Saturday, September 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)