Tyler Roahrig Wins the 2021 Little 500

ANDERSON, Ind. (May 29, 2021) – Tyler Roahrig picked up the biggest win of his young career Saturday winning the 73rd Annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW. Roahrig from Plymouth, Indiana pulled away from Kody Swanson, who had won a silver crown and midget car races earlier in the day, for the victory. Swanson held on for second with his brother Tanner rounding out the podium. Scott Hampton and Caleb Armstrong rounded out the top five.

2021 Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Saturday May 29, 2021

1. 56-Tyler Roahrig

2. 77-Kody Swanson

3. 4-Tanner Swanson

4. 51-Scott Hampton

5. 7-Caleb Armstrong

6. 31-Derek Bischak

7. 27-Brian Gerster

8. 64-Jerry Coons Jr.

9. 69-Brady Bacon

10. 14-Travis Welpott

11. 6-Bryan Gossel

12. 65-Tommy Nichols

13. 53-Justin Harper

14. 12-Jake McElfresh

15. 80-Billy Wease

16. 32-Nick Hamilton

17. 22-Bobby Santos III

18. 68-Mike Anders

19. 21-Christian Koehler

20. 52-Cody Karl

21. 71-Brian Vaughn

22. 20-Shane Hollingsworth

23. 10-Chris Neuenschwander

24. 8-Dameron Taylor

25. 1-Dakota Armstrong

26. 67-Kyle O’Gara

27. 87-Issac Chapple

28. 5-Kyle Hamilton

29. 44-Brian Tyler

30. 2-Eric Gordon

31. 18-Shane Butler

32. 99-Kenny Schrader

33. 26-Aaron Pierce