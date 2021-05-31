Shebester Wins OCRS Feature at Muskogee

Thunderbird Raceway
Muskogee, Oklahoma
Sunday May 30, 2021
Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 2C-Whit Gastineau[3]
2. 77-Dean Drake Jr[4]
3. 5R-John Ricketts[2]
4. 911-Ty Williams[6]
5. 16S-Steven Shebester[9]
6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]
7. 5-Joe Bob Lee[8]
8. 4-Austin Mundie[5]
9. 22T-Frank Taft[1]
Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 55W-Danny Wood[7]
2. 55-Johnny Kent[2]
3. 15-Jase Randolph[5]
4. 6-Alison Slaton[6]
5. 30X-Larry Bratti[1]
6. 20-Shawn Wicker[9]
7. 14-Matt Cash[8]
8. 32K-Chris Kelly[3]
9. 79-Tim Kent[4]
Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 91-Jake Martens[3]
2. 88-Terry Easum[2]
3. 31-Casey Wills[6]
4. 4X-Heath Nestrick[7]
5. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[1]
6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[5]
7. 26M-Fred Mattox[8]
8. 15P-Jack Potter[4]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]
2. 32K-Chris Kelly[10]
3. 4-Austin Mundie[8]
4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[5]
5. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]
6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[4]
7. 79-Tim Kent[11]
8. 15P-Jack Potter[9]
9. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[3]
10. 22T-Frank Taft[12]
11. 14-Matt Cash[6]
12. 30X-Larry Bratti[2]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 16S-Steven Shebester[10]
2. 91-Jake Martens[2]
3. 55W-Danny Wood[1]
4. 31-Casey Wills[5]
5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[15]
6. 55-Johnny Kent[7]
7. 5-Joe Bob Lee[18]
8. 911-Ty Williams[11]
9. 88-Terry Easum[9]
10. 32K-Chris Kelly[16]
11. 5R-John Ricketts[13]
12. 15-Jase Randolph[8]
13. 4X-Heath Nestrick[6]
14. 6-Alison Slaton[12]
15. 26M-Fred Mattox[19]
16. 4-Austin Mundie[17]
17. 20-Shawn Wicker[14]
18. 2C-Whit Gastineau[4]
19. 38-Jimmy Forrester[20]
20. (DQ) 77-Dean Drake Jr[3]