Price-Miller Captures Big Payout at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (May 31, 2021) – Parker Price-Miller and Tad Pospisil each earned a hefty payday on Monday evening during the Ben Nothdurft Memorial at Huset’s Speedway.

Price-Miller won the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event to garner his first career triumph at the track, which paid $7,500. Pospisil bested a field of 41 drivers to score $6,000 for picking up the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models victory as well as $2,000 in bonus money, which came as $50 per lap led during the 40-lap A Main.

Justin Henderson led the first 20 laps of the 30-lap sprint car feature with Price-Miller a close second for most of it. Tim Kaeding took second on Lap 5 before Price-Miller regained the position on Lap 8. The top three ran in the same positions for the next dozen laps. A lap after the second-to-final restart Price-Miller made the bottom work to narrowly take the lead on Lap 21. He then moved to the favored high groove and held onto the top spot for the final 10 laps.

“I’m really happy for Guy and really happy for myself,” Price-Miller said during a Victory Lane interview in reference to car owner Guy Forbrook, who he recently started driving for. “It’s been a really trying year. I’m thankful for the opportunity the Forbrook Motorsports team has given me. I’m still getting comfortable with the car and Guy is getting comfortable with me.

“We were okay at the beginning and then my car came alive. It was pretty top dominate, but I could peel off and go places other guys couldn’t. My car was a rocket ship. I just bided my time. That was a really patient race.”

Kaeding passed Henderson for second place on Lap 24. Henderson rounded out the podium with Brooke Tatnell placing fourth and Giovanni Scelzi fifth.

Tatnell and Austin McCarl set quick time in their groups before Riley Goodno, Cody Hansen, Scelzi and Henderson each won a heat race.

Although Pospisil led the duration of the Tri-State Late Models main event, the race wasn’t decided until the checkered flag was waved. Jesse Glenz drove into second early and once Pospisil reached traffic on Lap 9 Glenz closed the gap dramatically. A lap later he was within four tenths of a second.

The first 22 laps went caution-free before five cautions slowed the ensuing nine laps. The final 10 laps went without incident and Pospisil maintained his narrow lead to win by 0.676 of a second.

“My signal guy was close the whole time,” he said. “I felt the bottom was wearing out, but we led so many laps down there. When you lead so many on the bottom you don’t want to leave the door open. It was a great race track. A few too many yellows for my liking, but we got the job done.”

Glenz, who ran the top groove and closed to the rear bumper of Pospisil several times in the final laps, earned a runner-up result.

“It was a blast,” he said. “Hats off to them for the win. It was obviously a great show for the fans. Hopefully we can come back next year.”

Justin Zeitner advanced from ninth to post a third-place finish.

“This place is awesome,” he said. “This is some of the most fun I’ve had in a race car in a long time.”

Andrew Kosiski recorded a fourth-place outing and Scott Ward hustled from 18th to fifth.

James Giossi and Bill Leighton were quickest in their qualifying groups. Giossi, Pospisil, Rodney Sanders, Jake Neal, Kosiski and Glenz were the heat race winners. Chad Olsen and Leighton split the B Main victories.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for I-29 RV SuperCenter Night featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

BEN NOTHDURFT MEMORIAL RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 31, 2021) –

NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5-Parker Price Miller (4); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (5); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (2); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (6); 5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (7); 6. 2KS-Matt Juhl (15); 7. 17A-Austin McCarl (8); 8. 27-Carson McCarl (12); 9. 4-Cody Hansen (3); 10. 22-Riley Goodno (1); 11. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 12. 81-Jack Dover (13); 13. 9N-Wade Nygaard (16); 14. 47-Brant O’Banion (14); 15. 12-Tyler Drueke (17); 16. 11M-Brendan Mullen (11); 17. 0-Alex Schriever (21); 18. 14-Jody Rosenboom (10); 19. 20A-Jordan Adams (23); 20. 101-Chuck McGillivray (22); 21. 8H-Jade Hastings (20); 22. 99-Jordan Graham (24); 23. 05-Colin Smith (18); 24. 17-Zach Omdahl (19); 25. 86-Elliot Amdahl (25); 26. (DNS) 33-James Broty; 27. (DNS) 2X-Tony Rustad; 28. (DNS) 23W-Scott Winters.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno (2); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 4. 81-Jack Dover (3); 5. 12-Tyler Drueke (5); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (7); 7. (DNF) 33-James Broty (6).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Cody Hansen (1); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (4); 3. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3); 4. 47-Brant O’Banion (2); 5. 05-Colin Smith (5); 6. 0-Alex Schriever (6); 7. (DNS) 23W-Scott Winters.

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (3); 2. 14T-Tim Estenson (1); 3. 17A-Austin McCarl (4); 4. 2KS-Matt Juhl (5); 5. 17-Zach Omdahl (2); 6. (DNF) 86-Elliot Amdahl (7); 7. (DNS) 2X-Tony Rustad.

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 5-Parker Price Miller (4); 3. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 4. 9N-Wade Nygaard (7); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 6. 20A-Jordan Adams (5); 7. 99-Jordan Graham (6).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.371 (11); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.587 (7); 3. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.770 (12); 4. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.900 (10); 5. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.920 (8); 6. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:12.011 (1); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:12.034 (13); 8. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:12.127 (5); 9. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:12.150 (14); 10. 05-Colin Smith, 00:12.181 (4); 11. 33-James Broty, 00:12.436 (2); 12. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:12.465 (9); 13. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:13.535 (3); 14. (DNS) 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.535.

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 17A-Austin McCarl, 00:11.671 (3); 2. 5-Parker Price Miller, 00:11.882 (5); 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:11.950 (8); 4. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:12.095 (2); 5. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:12.448 (1); 6. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:12.727 (4); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:12.761 (7); 8. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:12.778 (10); 9. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 00:12.851 (12); 10. 20A-Jordan Adams, 00:13.111 (9); 11. 2X-Tony Rustad, 00:13.414 (6); 12. 99-Jordan Graham, 00:13.614 (14); 13. 86-Elliot Amdahl, 00:13.812 (11); 14. (DNS) 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:13.812.