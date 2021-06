From Pete Walton

Tuscumbia, AL- June 3, 2021 – The USCS Thursday Thunder Sprint Speedweek Round #5 event at North Alabama Speedway scheduled for Thursday, June 3rd has been RAINED OUT due to overnight rains and wet grounds.

The Speedweek events at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS on Friday, June 4th and at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram , MS are still on go as scheduled.

For USCS info like and follow USCS Racing on Facebook, @uscsracing on Twitter or visit www.uscsracing.com