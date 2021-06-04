Sudden Severe Thunderstorms Cancel World of Outlaws Show at River Cities

From Brian Walker

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (June 4, 2021) – Friday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at River Cities Speedway has been rained out and cancelled.

David Gravel earned his eighth Slick Woody’s QuickTime Award of the season, but an intense rain shower doused the facility as Team Drydene Heat Races were rolling to staging. A second severe thunderstorm made it worse, and forced officials to call the evening.

A makeup date will not be rescheduled, however all tickets and pit passes will be redeemable when The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Grand Forks, ND on Friday, August 20.