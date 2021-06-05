Dodd and Strange Win Wingless Features at Wilmot

From Mike Babicz

WILMOT, Wisc. (June 5, 2021) — Brian Strange and Chris Dodd won twin features for the Autometer Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Friday at Wilmot Raceway.

Third-year driver Strane of Paris, Wisconsin won his first ever feature taking the victory in the first of twin 15-lap features for the Brewington Electric/Autometer Wisconsin Wingless Sprints. Veteran Dennis Spitz of Lewisburg, Kentucky was second. Racine, Wisconsin’s Derek Crane third.

In the second 15-lapper as the large field was split into two feature events, Dodd of Trevor, Wisconsin became the seventh different wingless sprint feature winner this season at Wilmot. Oconomowoc, Wisconsin’s Ryan Zielski was second while Trevor, Wisconsin’s Jordan Paulsen third.

Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, Wisconsin

Friday June 4, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Ryan Marshall[1]

2. 91-Jimmy Sivia[7]

3. 19K-Derek Crane[5]

4. 41-Dennis Spitz[4]

5. 22S-Brian Strane[2]

6. 8-Daniel Walldan[3]

7. 99J-Seth Johnson[8]

8. 52M-David Mikulski[9]

9. 89-George Gaertner Jr[10]

10. 17-Darren Ihrke[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[2]

2. 38-Allen Hafford[4]

3. 40-Tim Cox[9]

4. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[6]

5. 70H-Tate Hensley[5]

6. 19X-Nathan Crane[8]

7. 13-CJ Malueg[7]

8. 29-Bryce Andrews[3]

9. 17M-Matt Rypel[10]

10. 47-Chance Ciskowski[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 70-Chris Klemko[2]

2. 50-Rusty Egan[1]

3. 54-Scott Grissom[6]

4. 20-Natalie Klemko[9]

5. 7-Trinity Uttech[3]

6. 12-Shawn Swim[5]

7. 66-Denny Smith[8]

8. 29OG-Tom Eller[7]

9. 13W-Dave Wallace[4]

10. 7D-Josh Davidson[10]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Jordan Paulsen[5]

2. 01-Chris Dodd[6]

3. 09-Clayton Rossmann[3]

4. 22-Greg Alt[1]

5. 0-John Fahl[9]

6. 9X-Mike Sullivan[7]

7. 29J-Ralph Johnson[2]

8. 39-William Huck[8]

9. 15-Dan Wade[4]

A-Main #1 (20 Laps)

1. 22S-Brian Strane[1]

2. 41-Dennis Spitz[3]

3. 19K-Derek Crane[5]

4. 91-Jimmy Sivia[10]

5. 7X-Ryan Marshall[6]

6. 70-Chris Klemko[9]

7. 54-Scott Grissom[7]

8. 50-Rusty Egan[4]

9. 7-Trinity Uttech[2]

10. 20-Natalie Klemko[8]

11. 12-Shawn Swim[11]

12. 99J-Seth Johnson[12]

13. 89-George Gaertner Jr[17]

14. 52M-David Mikulski[15]

15. 8-Daniel Walldan[14]

16. 7D-Josh Davidson[18]

17. 66-Denny Smith[13]

18. 13W-Dave Wallace[19]

19. 17-Darren Ihrke[20]

20. 29OG-Tom Eller[16]

A-Main #2 (20 Laps)

1. 01-Chris Dodd[8]

2. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[7]

3. 4-Jordan Paulsen[10]

4. 19X-Nathan Crane[2]

5. 38-Allen Hafford[6]

6. 09-Clayton Rossmann[3]

7. 40-Tim Cox[9]

8. 0-John Fahl[5]

9. 9X-Mike Sullivan[12]

10. 22-Greg Alt[1]

11. 13-CJ Malueg[13]

12. 70H-Tate Hensley[11]

13. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[4]

14. 39-William Huck[14]

15. 15-Dan Wade[18]

16. 29J-Ralph Johnson[15]

17. 17M-Matt Rypel[16]

18. 29-Bryce Andrews[17]

DNS: 47-Chance Ciskowski