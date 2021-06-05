Macedo Gets Redemption with Fremont Victory; Weaver Scores Career Win #60

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (June 5, 2021) – Just 24 hours earlier Cole Macedo was headed to another 410 sprint car victory. But, a malfunctioning mag box cost him the win on the last corner of the last lap. Macedo scored some payback Saturday, June 5 at Fremont Speedway, leading all 30 laps of the feature for his second victory of the year at “The Track That Action Built” on Vision Quest/NAPA of Northern Ohio Night.

The victory, coupled with a second place showing at Attica Raceway Park on Friday, has Macedo, from Lemoore, California, leading the points at Attica and pretty close if not leading the points at Fremont Speedway and now with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“I was pretty down and out last night. Leading that whole thing and a mag box taking us out of the race. I’m really glad we could come back tonight and overcome what we did last night and win. This #23s side board (on the wing) for Frankie Kerr…the last time that car won was here at Fremont. Glad we could keep that going. My guys have been doing a great job lately. It’s all the hard work that Steven and Mike (Linder) put in during the week and Cody, Sam…all the guys…it’s just a team effort. When you prepare race cars like the Linders do and put all that hard work into it I don’t see how you can’t have success. I’m lucky to be behind the wheel. Mike and Steven get the car so good every night that I can really work on myself. I feel like I’m not running it as hard as I did in the past this year. I’ve slowed myself down and probably run only 80-90 percent most of the race. My car’s good enough if I see a nose I can key it up to 110,” said Macedo of his Fremont Auto Parts, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Gill Construction, CK Mechanical, ML Graphics, Diversified Builders backed #18.

Three time and defending Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 track champion Paul Weaver survived a late race caution and led all 25 laps of the A-main to score his first Fremont win of the year. It is Weaver’s 60th career victory at the track, placing him in a tie for fourth on the all-time win list with Mark Keegan and John Ivy. It was Weaver’s fifth overall victory of 2021 as he owns four at Attica.

The victory also pads Weaver’s lead in the NAPA of Bryan 305 ASCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“I haven’t raced every time at Fremont this year. Tying Mark Keegan who is a legend and John Ivy who just had a birthday today and is still younger than me is pretty neat,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Adkins Motorsports, Weaver Performance backed machine.

Jamie Miller dominated the 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature, leading all 20 laps for his 24th career Fremont victory.

“Ron Miller built this thing and it is so easy to drive. It was like on cruise control,” said Miller beside his Fostoria Mod Shop backed truck.

Ryan Broughton and Macedo brought the field to green for the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints A-main. Following a caution on the start, when the green flew so did Macedo as DJ Foos drove into second with Broughton, Landon LaLonde, Craig Mintz and Brian Smith in tow.

Macedo caught the back of the pack by lap nine and Foos began eating into his nearly two second lead. Third running LaLonde spun on lap 11 to put Foos, a two-time Fremont winner, on Macedo’s rear bumper. Once again though Macedo drove away on the restart but another caution a lap later stopped his momentum.

Once the green flew Macedo pulled away to a two second lead with 10 laps to go over Foos, Mintz, and a charging Byron Reed. Macedo was able to pick his way through traffic and took the checkers over Foos, Mintz, Reed and Broughton.

Weaver jumped right into the lead at the drop of the green for the 25-lap 305 A-main over Seth Schneider, Matt Foos, Larry Kingseed Jr. and Jamie Miller. Only a couple of cautions early kept the field close. When the green flew on lap seven, Weaver pulled away from Schneider as Kingseed battled with Miller and Foos for third.

Only a caution with three laps remaining kept the field close but Weaver was too strong on the restart and drove away for the win over Schneide3r, Foos, Alvin Roepke and Brandon Moore.

Miller and Brad Mitten paced the field for the 20-lap dirt truck A-main with Miller gaining the advantage when the green flew. Miller built a nearly five second lead before a rash of cautions at the half-way point. When the green flew with eight laps to go Miller had company in Shawn Valenti who had his hands full with Jeff Babcock, Mitten, Cody Laird and Jim Holcomb.

Miller cruised to the win over Valenti, Babcock, Laird and Mitten.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 12 as night #2 of Ohio Sprint Speedweek featuring the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1. The 305 sprints will also be in competition on Kistler Engines and Kistler Racing Products Night.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints

Qualifying

1.18-Cole Macedo, 13.026

2.2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.109

3.16-DJ Foos, 13.118

4.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.120

5.5-Byron Reed, 13.137

6.09-Craig Mintz, 13.138

7.23-Chris Andrews, 13.196

8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.242

9.11N-Harli White, 13.248

10.22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.264

11.27W-Tyler Gunn, 13.392

12.2+-Brian Smith, 13.398

13.1-Nate Dussel, 13.469

14.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.607

15.14-Chad Wilson, 13.769

16.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.854

17.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.855

18.27s-John Ivy, 99.999;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 11N-Harli White[1]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

3. 23-Chris Andrews[2]

4. 27W-Tyler Gunn[5]

5. 12-Kyle Capodice[3]

6. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 2+-Brian Smith[1]

3. 2L-Landon Lalonde[4]

4. 16-DJ Foos[3]

5. 27s-John Ivy[6]

6. 14-Chad Wilson[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

2. 22B-Ryan Broughton[2]

3. 5-Byron Reed[4]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 18-Cole Macedo[2]

2. 16-DJ Foos[3]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

4. 5-Byron Reed[10]

5. 22B-Ryan Broughton[1]

6. 2+-Brian Smith[7]

7. 11N-Harli White[6]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[13]

9. 1-Nate Dussel[8]

10. 27W-Tyler Gunn[11]

11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15]

12. 29-Zeth Sabo[12]

13. 23-Chris Andrews[9]

14. 2L-Landon Lalonde[4]

15. 27s-John Ivy[14]

16. 75-Jerry Dahms[17]

17. 14-Chad Wilson[16]

Hard Charger: 5-Byron Reed +6

Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints

Qualifying

1. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.931

2.61-Tyler Shullick, 13.956

3.12F-Matt Foos, 14.021

4.36-Seth Schneider, 14.078

5.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.126

6. 5-Kody Brewer, 14.127

7.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.174

8.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.276

9. 3V-Chris Verda, 14.294

10.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.327

11.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.362

12.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.405

13.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.481

14.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.486

15.19R-Steve Rando, 14.491

16.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.501

17.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.534

18.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.566

19.6-Jimmie Ward, 14.743

20.6F-Kyle Farmer, 14.743

21.X-Mike Keegan, 14.817

22.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.831

23.51-Garrett Craine, 15.330

23.18X-Bobby Distel, 15.501;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[3]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[2]

4. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

5. 3V-Chris Verda[6]

6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7]

7. 6-Jimmie Ward[8]

8. 11G-Luke Griffith[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[3]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

4. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[2]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

6. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]

7. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[8]

8. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. Z10-Brandon Moore[1]

2. 99-Alvin Roepke[2]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

4. X-Mike Keegan[6]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[4]

6. 18X-Bobby Distel[8]

7. 6F-Kyle Farmer[5]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

A-Main (25 Laps):

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[1]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[5]

4. 99-Alvin Roepke[8]

5. Z10-Brandon Moore[7]

6. 19R-Steve Rando[9]

7. 28-Shawn Valenti[17]

8. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[4]

9. 61-Tyler Shullick[6]

10. X-Mike Keegan[12]

11. 3V-Chris Verda[13]

12. 9R-Logan Riehl[15]

13. 11G-Luke Griffith[22]

14. 5-Kody Brewer[10]

15. 3X-Brandon Riehl[16]

16. 32-Bryce Lucius[23]

17. 26-Jamie Miller[3]

18. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[20]

19. 18X-Bobby Distel[18]

20. 6-Jimmie Ward[19]

21. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[11]

22. 6F-Kyle Farmer[21]

23. X15-Kasey Ziebold[14]

24. 51-Garrett Craine[24]

Hard Charger: 28-Shawn Valenti +10

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[2]

2. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1]

3. 7X-Dana Frey[8]

4. 19-Tony Burns[6]

5. P51-Cory Ward[3]

6. 7H-JT Horn[4]

7. 77-Steven Pocock[5]

8. 9H-Deven McEwan[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[6]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]

3. 16-Jim Holcomb[5]

4. 32H-Dan Hennig[2]

5. 36M-RJ Cornett[4]

6. 83-Butch Latte[1]

7. 32-Kevin Phillips[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 1-Jeff Babcock[5]

2. 28-Cody Laird[2]

3. 23m-Brad Mitten[4]

4. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[6]

5. 4s-Keith Sorg[3]

6. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[7]

7. 93B-Bryce Black[1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 6-Steve Sabo[1]

2. 11-Austin Gibson[3]

3. 26-Kyle Lagrou[7]

4. 27-Calob Crispen[4]

5. 55-DJ Mestrey[2]

6. 25-Chuck Roellie[6]

7. 14-Cody Truman[5]

B-Main (10 Laps):

1. P51-Cory Ward[1]

2. 25-Chuck Roellie[8]

3. 36M-RJ Cornett[2]

4. 4s-Keith Sorg[3]

5. 32-Kevin Phillips[10]

6. 14-Cody Truman[12]

7. 7H-JT Horn[5]

8. 9H-Deven McEwan[13]

9. 55-DJ Mestrey[4]

10. 77-Steven Pocock[9]

11. 93B-Bryce Black[11]

12. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[7]

13. 83-Butch Latte[6]

A-Main (20 Laps):

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[1]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[11]

3. 1-Jeff Babcock[12]

4. 28-Cody Laird[3]

5. 23m-Brad Mitten[2]

6. 16-Jim Holcomb[7]

7. P51-Cory Ward[17]

8. 17x-Dustin Keegan[8]

9. 911-Cory McCaughey[9]

10. 6-Steve Sabo[5]

11. 32H-Dan Hennig[14]

12. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[15]

13. 4s-Keith Sorg[20]

14. 11-Austin Gibson[6]

15. 7X-Dana Frey[10]

16. 25-Chuck Roellie[18]

17. 27-Calob Crispen [16]

18. 36M-RJ Cornett[19]

19. 19-Tony Burns[13]

20. 26-Kyle Lagrou[4]