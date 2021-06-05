Sanders Scores Another Victory at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (June 4, 2021) — Justin Sanders won the sprint car feature Friday night at Ocean Speedway. The victory was Sanders 15th victory of the 2021 season. Zane Blanchard, Bud Kaeding from ninth starting position, Mitchell Faccinto, and D.J. Netto recovered from a flip in his heat race to charge from 15th to round out the top five.

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, California

Friday June 4, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 22-Keith Day Jr, 11.122[14]

2. 17-Justin Sanders, 11.128[9]

3. 88A-Joey Ancona, 11.328[2]

4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 11.341[17]

5. 5-Mark Chaves Jr, 11.357[18]

6. 69-Bud Kaeding, 11.370[4]

7. 88N-DJ Netto, 11.397[10]

8. 8-Jeremy Chisum, 11.403[7]

9. 3M-Adam Kaeding, 11.419[13]

10. 46JR-Joel Myers, 11.460[19]

11. 2K-JJ Ringo, 11.462[12]

12. 7Z-Zane Blanchard, 11.560[6]

13. 61-Travis Labat, 11.585[5]

14. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 11.587[1]

15. 3T-Nick Ringo, 11.631[3]

16. 01-Mitchel Moles, 11.640[11]

17. 98-Bryce Eames, 11.660[8]

18. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 11.675[15]

19. 4-Burt Foland Jr, 11.703[21]

20. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 12.008[20]

21. 07-Richard Fajardo, 12.042[16]

22. 46J-Geoffrey Grimm, 12.549[22]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 46JR-Joel Myers[1]

2. 22-Keith Day Jr[4]

3. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[3]

4. 61-Travis Labat[5]

5. 4-Burt Foland Jr[7]

6. 46J-Geoffrey Grimm[8]

7. 88N-DJ Netto[2]

8. 01-Mitchel Moles[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2K-JJ Ringo[1]

2. 17-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 8-Jeremy Chisum[2]

4. 72W-Kurt Nelson[5]

5. 5-Mark Chaves Jr[3]

6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[7]

7. 98-Bryce Eames[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[1]

2. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]

3. 3M-Adam Kaeding[2]

4. 88A-Joey Ancona[4]

5. 3T-Nick Ringo[5]

6. 15T-Tristan Guardino[6]

7. 07-Richard Fajardo[7]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 22-Keith Day Jr[1]

2. 17-Justin Sanders[2]

3. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]

4. 46JR-Joel Myers[4]

5. 2K-JJ Ringo[5]

6. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17-Justin Sanders[2]

2. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[6]

3. 69-Bud Kaeding[9]

4. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[7]

5. 88N-DJ Netto[16]

6. 2K-JJ Ringo[5]

7. 61-Travis Labat[12]

8. 72W-Kurt Nelson[13]

9. 46JR-Joel Myers[4]

10. 8-Jeremy Chisum[10]

11. 98-Bryce Eames[18]

12. 5-Mark Chaves Jr[8]

13. 3M-Adam Kaeding[11]

14. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[20]

15. 07-Richard Fajardo[21]

16. 4-Burt Foland Jr[15]

17. 46J-Geoffrey Grimm[22]

18. 22-Keith Day Jr[1]

19. 3T-Nick Ringo[14]

20. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]

21. 15T-Tristan Guardino[19]

22. 01-Mitchel Moles[17]