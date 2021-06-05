Seavey Holds off Kofoid to Win Indiana Midget Week Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 5, 2021) — Logan Seavey won the third round of Indiana Midget Week Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series Saturday. Seavey held off multiple challenges from Buddy Kofoid for the victory. Chris Windom, Justin Grant, and Benham Crouch rounded out the top five.
USAC National Midget Car Series
Indiana Midget Week
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Friday, June 5, 2021
FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING:
1. Corey Day, 47BC, Clauson Marshall-14.750
2. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-14.765
3. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.787
4. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-14.826
5. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-14.838
6. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.849
7. Chris Windom, 89, CBI-14.872
8. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-14.906
9. Trey Gropp, 00, MSW-14.912
10. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.930
11. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-14.975
12. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.005
13. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.022
14. Tanner Thorson, 19T, Reinbold/Underwood-15.029
15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-15.118
16. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-15.167
17. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-15.209
18. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson Marshall-15.216
19. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-15.221
20. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.230
21. Kyle Cummins, 3G, Styres-15.271
22. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-15.316
23. Hayden Williams, 1NZ, BSL-15.372
24. Brian Carber, 19, Hayward-15.401
25. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-15.990
26. Chett Gehrke, 37, Felker-16.481
27. Tommy Thompson, 3T, Thompson-17.045
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Daison Pursley
2. Ethan Mitchell
3. Chris Windom
4. Corey Day
5. Bryant Wiedeman
6. Jason McDougal
7. Chase Randall
8. Chance Crum
9. Blake Brannon
COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Emerson Axsom
2. Thomas Meseraull
3. Logan Seavey
4. Tanner Thorson
5. Justin Grant
6. Cannon McIntosh
7. Kaylee Bryson
8. Hayden Williams
9. Chett Gehrke
INDY METAL FINISHING / INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Kevin Thomas Jr.
2. Brenham Crouch
3. Cole Bodine
4. Buddy Kofoid
5. Trey Gropp
6. Kyle Cummins
7. Brian Carber
8. Hayden Reinbold
9. Tommy Thompson
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature)
1. Chase Randall
2. Cannon McIntosh
3. Chance Crum
4. Kyle Cummins
5. Hayden Williams
6. Kaylee Bryson
7. Brian Carber
8. Chett Gehrke
9. Blake Brannon
10. Tommy Thompson
11. Hayden Reinbold
12. Jason McDougal.
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)
1. Logan Seavey (3)
2. Buddy Kofoid (4)
3. Chris Windom (2)
4. Justin Grant (5)
5. Brenham Crouch (13)
6. Corey Day (6)
7. Daison Pursley (8)
8. Kaylee Bryson (19)
9. Cannon McIntosh (16)
10. Brian Carber (22)
11. Ethan Mitchell (15)
12. Emerson Axsom (7)
13. Tanner Thorson (14)
14. Chance Crum (18)
15. Hayden Williams (21)
16. Kyle Cummins (20)
17. Chase Randall (10)
18. Trey Gropp (11)
19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9)
20. Bryant Wiedeman (12)
21. Cole Bodine (17)
22. Thomas Meseraull (1)
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
A-Main:
1. 5L-Logan Seavey
2. 4-Brady Bacon
3. 77M-CJ Leary
4. 4-Justin Grant
5. 47-Thomas Meseraull
6. 4P-Scotty Weir
7. 5J-Joss Moffatt
8. 21-Travis Hery
9. 17-Nick Bilbee
10. 34C-Sterling Cling
11. 32-Garrett Abrams
12. 21B-Ryan Barr
13. 7-Tony McVey
14. 10-Saban Bibent
15. 118-Scott Evans
16. 18-Dallas Hewitt
17. 5-Tye Mihocko
18. 4J-Justin Owen
19. 20-Tyler Kendall
20. 76-JJ Hughes
21. 51-Jimmy Gardner