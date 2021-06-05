Seavey Holds off Kofoid to Win Indiana Midget Week Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 5, 2021) — Logan Seavey won the third round of Indiana Midget Week Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series Saturday. Seavey held off multiple challenges from Buddy Kofoid for the victory. Chris Windom, Justin Grant, and Benham Crouch rounded out the top five.

USAC National Midget Car Series

Indiana Midget Week

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Friday, June 5, 2021

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING:

1. Corey Day, 47BC, Clauson Marshall-14.750

2. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-14.765

3. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.787

4. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-14.826

5. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-14.838

6. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.849

7. Chris Windom, 89, CBI-14.872

8. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-14.906

9. Trey Gropp, 00, MSW-14.912

10. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.930

11. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-14.975

12. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.005

13. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.022

14. Tanner Thorson, 19T, Reinbold/Underwood-15.029

15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-15.118

16. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-15.167

17. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-15.209

18. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson Marshall-15.216

19. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-15.221

20. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.230

21. Kyle Cummins, 3G, Styres-15.271

22. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-15.316

23. Hayden Williams, 1NZ, BSL-15.372

24. Brian Carber, 19, Hayward-15.401

25. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-15.990

26. Chett Gehrke, 37, Felker-16.481

27. Tommy Thompson, 3T, Thompson-17.045

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Daison Pursley

2. Ethan Mitchell

3. Chris Windom

4. Corey Day

5. Bryant Wiedeman

6. Jason McDougal

7. Chase Randall

8. Chance Crum

9. Blake Brannon

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Emerson Axsom

2. Thomas Meseraull

3. Logan Seavey

4. Tanner Thorson

5. Justin Grant

6. Cannon McIntosh

7. Kaylee Bryson

8. Hayden Williams

9. Chett Gehrke

INDY METAL FINISHING / INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Kevin Thomas Jr.

2. Brenham Crouch

3. Cole Bodine

4. Buddy Kofoid

5. Trey Gropp

6. Kyle Cummins

7. Brian Carber

8. Hayden Reinbold

9. Tommy Thompson

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature)

1. Chase Randall

2. Cannon McIntosh

3. Chance Crum

4. Kyle Cummins

5. Hayden Williams

6. Kaylee Bryson

7. Brian Carber

8. Chett Gehrke

9. Blake Brannon

10. Tommy Thompson

11. Hayden Reinbold

12. Jason McDougal.

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Logan Seavey (3)

2. Buddy Kofoid (4)

3. Chris Windom (2)

4. Justin Grant (5)

5. Brenham Crouch (13)

6. Corey Day (6)

7. Daison Pursley (8)

8. Kaylee Bryson (19)

9. Cannon McIntosh (16)

10. Brian Carber (22)

11. Ethan Mitchell (15)

12. Emerson Axsom (7)

13. Tanner Thorson (14)

14. Chance Crum (18)

15. Hayden Williams (21)

16. Kyle Cummins (20)

17. Chase Randall (10)

18. Trey Gropp (11)

19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9)

20. Bryant Wiedeman (12)

21. Cole Bodine (17)

22. Thomas Meseraull (1)

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

A-Main:

1. 5L-Logan Seavey

2. 4-Brady Bacon

3. 77M-CJ Leary

4. 4-Justin Grant

5. 47-Thomas Meseraull

6. 4P-Scotty Weir

7. 5J-Joss Moffatt

8. 21-Travis Hery

9. 17-Nick Bilbee

10. 34C-Sterling Cling

11. 32-Garrett Abrams

12. 21B-Ryan Barr

13. 7-Tony McVey

14. 10-Saban Bibent

15. 118-Scott Evans

16. 18-Dallas Hewitt

17. 5-Tye Mihocko

18. 4J-Justin Owen

19. 20-Tyler Kendall

20. 76-JJ Hughes

21. 51-Jimmy Gardner