Marshall Skinner Breaks Through in ASCS Mid-South/Warrior Showdown at Legit Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (June 5, 2021) – Five previous wins in ASCS Regional competition over his career, Saturday marked a first for Marshall Skinner at Legit Speedway Park, as the wily veteran rolled into Victory Lane with not one but two ASCS Regions.

Topping the regional showdown between the ASCS Mid-South and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Skinner took the green from third and trailed the opening eight revolutions to Derek Hagar, who suffered a flat tire.

Assuming the lead on the restart, Marshall held point the rest of the A-Feature.

Rolling from eighth, Howard Moore made it to second and was breathing down Skinner’s neck with only 0.305-seconds separating the top two drivers at the finish. Kyle Bellm followed from ninth to complete the podium. Chase Porter from 13th made it to fourth, with Landon Britt fifth after starting 11th.

Cody Gardner was sixth, followed by Gunner Ramey from 14th. Timothy Smith followed with Derek Hagar, able to fight back to a ninth-place finish. Earnie Ainsworth completed the top ten.

The next outing for the Mid-South Region is Crowleys Ridge Raceway on June 11. The Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is slated for Monett Motor Speedway on July 3.

ASCS Mid-South Region / ASCS Warrior Region

Legit Speedway Park

West Plains, Missouri

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. G6-Cody Gardner[2]

2. 86-Timothy Smith[1]

3. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[3]

4. 27-Austin Wood[4]

5. 3G-Paxton Gregory[7]

6. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[6]

7. 13-Chase Howard[5]

8. 30-Joseph Miller[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Howard Moore[1]

2. 1X-Landon Crawley[4]

3. 10-Landon Britt[3]

4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[7]

5. 2-Chase Porter[6]

6. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[5]

7. 12T-Jason Long[2]

8. 10K-Dewayne White[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Marshall Skinner[5]

2. 22S-Slater Helt[1]

3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[7]

4. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]

5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]

6. 91-Zach Pringle[3]

7. 11-Austin O’Neal[6]

8. 44-Ronny Howard[4]

DNS: 12M-Greg Merritt

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 91-Zach Pringle[2]

2. 11-Austin O’Neal[3]

3. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[1]

4. 10K-Dewayne White[8]

5. 13-Chase Howard[6]

6. 44-Ronny Howard[5]

7. 12T-Jason Long[4]

8. 30-Joseph Miller[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 26-Marshall Skinner[3]

2. 3-Howard Moore[8]

3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[9]

4. 2-Chase Porter[13]

5. 10-Landon Britt[11]

6. G6-Cody Gardner[1]

7. 21-Gunner Ramey[14]

8. 86-Timothy Smith[6]

9. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]

10. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[5]

11. 1X-Landon Crawley[4]

12. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

13. 3G-Paxton Gregory[15]

14. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[10]

15. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[19]

16. 11-Austin O’Neal[18]

17. 27-Austin Wood[12]

18. 91-Zach Pringle[17]

19. 10K-Dewayne White[20]

20. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[16]