Photo Gallery: GLSS at Butler Motor Speedway Butler Motor Speedway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett celebrates after winning the GLSS feature at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Linden Jones (#14) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett with his crew after winning the GLSS feature at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Nick Rogers (#16). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Linden Jones (#14), Max Stambaugh (#5M), and Jared Horsman (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zane Devault (#16B) and Jared Horstman (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86), Corbin Gurley (#12), and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Mark Funderburk photo) Linden Jones (#14) and Jared Horstman (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett. (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Connor Morrell (#28). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tony Bures (#58) and Jay Stenebach (#10S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Dustin Daggett. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett after winning the GLSS feature at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)