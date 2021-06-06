Ryan Timms Dominates ASCS Sooner Region at Lawton Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

LAWTON, Okla. (June 5, 2021) – Adding a fifth overall win to his name in 2021, Oklahoma City’s Ryan Timms was untouchable Saturday night at Lawton Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products. The win is his third all-time with the Sooner Region.

Caution with one lap complete, Timms trailed Chance Morton to the green flag. Sliding the No. 7m through the first and second turns, the green lights stayed on the remainder of the A-Feature, with Timms opening his advantage to 5.701-seconds when all was said and done.

Chance Morton held on for second, with Joe Wood, Jr. earning the final podium step. Moving up from seventh, Whit Gastineau spent the final two laps in a heated battle with Brandon Anderson and Tyler Thomas. Holding onto the fourth spot, the race for fifth came down to the final turn, with Anderson able to regain the position.

Tyler Thomas was moved to sixth, with Jeremy Campbell advancing six positions to seventh. Kade Morton was eighth, followed by Zach Chappell and Joe Bob Lee to complete the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products wraps up their three-day weekend Sunday, June 6, with the Mickey Walker Classic presented by Terry Mattox Promotions at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. Races get underway at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

ASCS Sooner Region

Lawton Speedway

Lawton, Oklahoma

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 03-Joe Wood Jr[1]

3. 8M-Kade Morton[4]

4. 91T-Tyler Thomas[3]

5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]

6. 5-Joe Bob Lee[6]

7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[8]

8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Chance Morton[1]

2. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]

3. 23B-Steven Shebester[3]

4. 2C-Whit Gastineau[4]

5. 5H-Cameron Hagin[6]

6. 45B-Casey Burkham[7]

7. 98-Dane Fields[5]

8. 90-Lance Norick[8]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[1]

3. 03-Joe Wood Jr[2]

4. 2C-Whit Gastineau[7]

5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[10]

6. 91T-Tyler Thomas[8]

7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[13]

8. 8M-Kade Morton[5]

9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[15]

10. 5-Joe Bob Lee[12]

11. 5H-Cameron Hagin[9]

12. 98-Dane Fields[14]

13. 23B-Steven Shebester[6]

14. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]

15. 45B-Casey Burkham[11]

16. 90-Lance Norick[16]