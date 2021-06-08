POWRi WAR Equips for Illinois Return with Charleston and Spoon River Approaching

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (06/08/2021) Returning to the Land of Lincoln for some hot-and-heavy racing action, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will travel to two prominent Illinois racing venues with stops at Charleston Speedway on Friday, June 11th followed by Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, June 12th.

Approaching the mid-point of the championship season for the POWRi WAR Sprint League Wesley Smith, of Nixa Missouri, has stretched out a comfortable lead of over one-hundred points over second-place competitor Mario Clouser, of Auburn Illinois. Showing speed in 2021 with one win and consistency Anthony Nicholson, from Bartlett Tennessee, continues to climb the standings up to third as Joe B Miller resides in fourth with rookie of the year leader Xavier Doney rounding out the top-five in points for WAR.

Friday, June 11th at Charleston Speedway will feature outstanding racing action of the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, Late Models, Hornets, and Pro-mods. Pit Passes are $35, General Admission is $15, with children ages twelve years and under getting in free. Ticket can be purchased online at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1252515&store=11903

POWRi WAR Details at Charleston Speedway on Friday, June 11th:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

General Admission – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Engine Heat – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

POWRi WAR Details at Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, June 12th:

Pits Open – 2:00 PM

General Admission – 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:00 to 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:15 PM

Engine Heat – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

