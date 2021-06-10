Bacon Wins MSCS Feature at Circle City

INDIAPOLIS (June 9, 2021) — Brady Bacon won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature during the John Andretti Memorial Wednesday night at Circle City Raceway. Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey, Brent Beauchamp, and Chase Stockon rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Circle City Speedway
Indianapolis, Indiana
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Feature:
1. Brady Bacon
2. Thomas Meseraull
3. Logan Seavey
4. Brent Beauchamp
5. Chase Stockon
6. Sterling Cling
7. Tye Mihocko
8. Aric Gentry
9. Paul Nienhiser
10. Carson Garrett
11. Chet Williams
12. Charles Davis Jr.
13. Harley Burns
14. Jake Scott
15. Collin Ambrose
16. Parker Frederickson
17. Alex Banales
18. Ricky Lewis
19. Brandon Morin
20. Landon Simon
21. Ben Knight
22. Jason McDougal
23. Cole Ketcham