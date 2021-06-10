Bacon Wins MSCS Feature at Circle City

INDIAPOLIS (June 9, 2021) — Brady Bacon won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature during the John Andretti Memorial Wednesday night at Circle City Raceway. Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey, Brent Beauchamp, and Chase Stockon rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Circle City Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Feature:

1. Brady Bacon

2. Thomas Meseraull

3. Logan Seavey

4. Brent Beauchamp

5. Chase Stockon

6. Sterling Cling

7. Tye Mihocko

8. Aric Gentry

9. Paul Nienhiser

10. Carson Garrett

11. Chet Williams

12. Charles Davis Jr.

13. Harley Burns

14. Jake Scott

15. Collin Ambrose

16. Parker Frederickson

17. Alex Banales

18. Ricky Lewis

19. Brandon Morin

20. Landon Simon

21. Ben Knight

22. Jason McDougal

23. Cole Ketcham