Mundie Masters Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Tx. (June 10, 2021) — Austin Mundie won the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series feature Thursday at the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway. Mundie charged from seventh starting position for the victory, holding off Channin Takersley’s incredible run from 24th starting position to finish second. Sammy Swindell, John Carney III, and Chance Morton rounded out the top five.

Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday June 10, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Chad Wilson[2]

2. 45B-Casey Burkham[1]

3. 32-Corby Scherb[3]

4. 71W-Weston Gorham[4]

5. 2D-Michael Day[7]

6. 12W-Dale Wester[6]

7. 26-Dalton Steed[8]

8. 3-Brett Engstrom[9]

9. 64-Mark Zoeller[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17G-Channin Tankersley[1]

2. 4-Austin Mundie[3]

3. 82-Austin Saunders[5]

4. 74-DJ Estes[2]

5. 7M-Chance Morton[9]

6. 68-Logan Scherb[4]

7. 87M-Briley Stone[7]

8. 13M-Chance McCrary[6]

9. 23-Junior Jenkins[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 01J-Jeb Sessums[1]

2. 45X-Johnny Herrera[8]

3. B99-Blake Mallory[2]

4. 25-Chase Brewer[3]

5. 72P-Jason Howell[6]

6. 9-Josh McCord[9]

7. 8-Corey Minor[7]

8. 41-Joshua Harner[4]

9. 21B-Justin Bates[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 1J-Danny Jennings[1]

2. 72S-Sammy Swindell[5]

3. 8M-Kade Morton[3]

4. 44-Gary Floyd[4]

5. V8-Robert Vetter[2]

6. 96S-Brandon Sampson[7]

7. 99B-John Ricketts[6]

8. 7-Jerrad Warhurst[8]

DNS: 80-Josh Hawkins

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Colby Estes[1]

2. J2-John Carney II[5]

3. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[2]

4. 72X-Chris Tarrant[4]

5. 74E-Claud Estes III[7]

6. 67-Rodney Henderson[8]

7. 45-Collin Horner[3]

8. 28-James Cooper[6]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9-Josh McCord[2]

2. 44-Gary Floyd[3]

3. 2D-Michael Day[1]

4. 25-Chase Brewer[4]

5. 74-DJ Estes[5]

6. 45-Collin Horner[10]

7. 96S-Brandon Sampson[6]

8. 7-Jerrad Warhurst[13]

9. 21B-Justin Bates[11]

10. 12W-Dale Wester[7]

11. 68-Logan Scherb[8]

12. 8-Corey Minor[9]

13. 28-James Cooper[14]

DNS: 23-Junior Jenkins

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 71W-Weston Gorham[2]

2. 72P-Jason Howell[4]

3. 26-Dalton Steed[7]

4. 67-Rodney Henderson[5]

5. 80-Josh Hawkins[14]

6. V8-Robert Vetter[6]

7. 13M-Chance McCrary[10]

8. 64-Mark Zoeller[12]

9. 3-Brett Engstrom[9]

10. 41-Joshua Harner[11]

11. 87M-Briley Stone[8]

12. 74E-Claud Estes III[1]

13. 72X-Chris Tarrant[3]

14. 99B-John Ricketts[13]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 4-Austin Mundie[7]

2. 17G-Channin Tankersley[24]

3. 72S-Sammy Swindell[2]

4. J2-John Carney II[3]

5. 7M-Chance Morton[9]

6. 26-Dalton Steed[22]

7. 36-Chad Wilson[4]

8. 01J-Jeb Sessums[5]

9. 44-Gary Floyd[17]

10. 71W-Weston Gorham[18]

11. B99-Blake Mallory[13]

12. 8M-Kade Morton[14]

13. 2D-Michael Day[19]

14. 67-Rodney Henderson[23]

15. 32-Corby Scherb[11]

16. 72-Colby Estes[8]

17. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[16]

18. 45B-Casey Burkham[12]

19. 1J-Danny Jennings[6]

20. 72P-Jason Howell[20]

21. 25-Chase Brewer[21]

22. 45X-Johnny Herrera[1]

23. 9-Josh McCord[15]

24. 82-Austin Saunders[10]