Clouser Picks Up Third Victory of the 2021 Season Friday at Charleston

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, Ill. (June 11, 2021) — For the third time this 2021 racing season, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would venture to the fan-favorite fast lap-times of Charleston Speedway with outstanding side-by-side open-wheel action. Winning the night would see Mario Clouser celebrating in his eighth feature series victory within his WAR career.

As twenty-four competitors entered into the event, early racing excitement at Charleston Speedway would find Mario Clouser, Riley Kreisel, and Wesley Smith wheel their way to heat race victories with Clouser running from starting the heat eighth to finishing first while claiming the night’s high-point qualifier award.

With Mario Clouser starting pole and Wesley Smith lined-up on the outside, the field of POWRi WAR drivers would launch to an exciting start as Clouser flexed his driving might grabbing the early lead. Smith would battle the leading Mario for nearly eighteen laps, never quite gaining on the frontrunner.

A pair of late-race cautions would bunch the competitors back together as lap traffic was beginning to come into the equation. Restarting with a bunch of speed would witness Riley Kreisel fly into the top-three even throwing sliders to advance to the runner-up position over Smith. To add to the already exciting feature event, a three-lap shootout would decide the victor as Mario Clouser was able to hold off the hard-charge of Riley Kreisel to capture the feature event, with Kreisel finishing in a close second position. Garrett Aitken would be among the front-runners all event would round out the podium finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League at Charleston Speedway.

“That was a fun one for sure, the track was fast, and they made the right call with the intermission track-prep” Mario Clouser would happily say in victory lane. Adding “I can’t thank this team enough, all their hard-work, winning races like this makes it all worth it.”

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, Illinois

Friday, June 11, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[8]

2. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

3. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[7]

4. 45-Adam Wilfong[3]

5. 98-Billy Winsemann[1]

6. 63-Mark Siciliano[6]

DNS: 31-Austin Sears

DNS: 16K-Ben Knight

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]

3. 32-Garrett Aitken[6]

4. 11-Ricky Lewis[4]

5. 8-Broc Hunnell[5]

6. 99-Korey Weyant[8]

7. 46-Anthony Leohr[2]

8. 114-Brent Moore[7]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[5]

2. 74X-Shane Cottle[1]

3. 73-Willie Tackitt[2]

4. 27-Steve Thomas[3]

5. E85-Dan Meyer[6]

6. 77-Dave Peperak[8]

7. 7V-Eddie Vancil[7]

8. 37-David Gross[4]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]

3. 32-Garrett Aitken[5]

4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]

5. 74-Xavier Doney[7]

6. 44-Wesley Smith[2]

7. 11-Ricky Lewis[10]

8. 74X-Shane Cottle[8]

9. 99-Korey Weyant[14]

10. 46-Anthony Leohr[20]

11. 114-Brent Moore[21]

12. 45-Adam Wilfong[11]

13. 8-Broc Hunnell[16]

14. E85-Dan Meyer[13]

15. 98-Billy Winsemann[17]

16. 73-Willie Tackitt[9]

17. 77-Dave Peperak[15]

18. 63-Mark Siciliano[18]

19. 7V-Eddie Vancil[19]

20. 37-David Gross[22]

21. 31-Austin Sears[23]

22. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

23. 27-Steve Thomas[12]

24. 16K-Ben Knight[24]