Tim Kaeding Wins Pombo-Sargent Classic at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (June 11, 2021) — Tim Kaeding won the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC feature during the Pombo-Sargent Classic Friday at Ocean Speedway. Bud Kaeding, Shane Golobic, D.J. Netto, and Sean Becker rounded out the top five.

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, California

Friday, June 11, 2021

Qualifying (3 Laps)

1. 56-Ryan Robinson, 10.867[3]

2. 69-Bud Kaeding, 10.929[12]

3. 42X-Tim Kaeding, 11.039[23]

4. 83V-Sean Becker, 11.093[22]

5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 11.122[18]

6. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 11.155[11]

7. 16A-Justin Sanders, 11.158[19]

8. 88N-DJ Netto, 11.163[9]

9. 17-Shane Golobic, 11.219[14]

10. 21-Austin McCarl, 11.225[7]

11. 2-JJ Ringo, 11.234[5]

12. 88-Kyle Offill, 11.234[8]

13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 11.265[15]

14. 22-Keith Day Jr, 11.281[13]

15. 76-Colby Copeland, 11.477[4]

16. 26-Billy Aton, 11.506

17. 98-Sean Watts, 11.522[17]

18. 98X-Bryce Eames, 11.586[2]

19. 01-Mitchel Moles, 11.653[20]

20. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 11.687[21]

21. 09S-Geoffrey Strole, 11.690[10]

22. 3M-Adam Kaeding, 11.831[16]

23. 78-Mark Barroso, 11.882[6]

24. 34-Ryon Nelson, 12.027[1]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 21-Austin McCarl[1]

2. 16A-Justin Sanders[2]

3. 56-Ryan Robinson[4]

4. 83V-Sean Becker[3]

5. 01-Mitchel Moles[7]

6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[5]

7. 3M-Adam Kaeding[8]

DNS: 26-Billy Aton

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[3]

2. 88N-DJ Netto[2]

3. 69-Bud Kaeding[4]

4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[7]

5. 2-JJ Ringo[1]

6. 22-Keith Day Jr[5]

7. 98-Sean Watts[6]

8. 78-Mark Barroso[8]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Shane Golobic[2]

2. 42X-Tim Kaeding[4]

3. 34-Ryon Nelson[8]

4. 72W-Kurt Nelson[3]

5. 76-Colby Copeland[5]

6. 88-Kyle Offill[1]

7. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[7]

8. 98X-Bryce Eames[6]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[1]

2. 56-Ryan Robinson[2]

3. 42X-Tim Kaeding[3]

4. 17-Shane Golobic[5]

5. 69-Bud Kaeding[4]

6. 16A-Justin Sanders[6]

Feature:

1. 42X-Tim Kaeding

2. 69-Bud Kaeding

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 88N D.J. Netto

5. 83V-Sean Becker

6. 72W-Kurt Nelson

7. 98-Sean Watts

8. 76-Colby Copeland

9. 21-Austin McCarl

10. 56-Ryan Robinson

11. 01-Mitchel Moles

12. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

13. 98X-Bryce Eames

14. 3M-Adam Kaeding

15. 22-Keith Day Jr.

16. 26-Billy Aton

17. 88-Kyle Offill

18. 2-J.J. Ringo

19. 78-Mark Barroso

20. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

21. 16A-Justin Sanders

22. 41-Dominic Scelzi

23. 09S-Geoffrey Strole

24. 34-Ryon Nelson