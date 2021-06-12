Tim Kaeding Wins Pombo-Sargent Classic at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (June 11, 2021) — Tim Kaeding won the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC feature during the Pombo-Sargent Classic Friday at Ocean Speedway. Bud Kaeding, Shane Golobic, D.J. Netto, and Sean Becker rounded out the top five.
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, California
Friday, June 11, 2021
Qualifying (3 Laps)
1. 56-Ryan Robinson, 10.867[3]
2. 69-Bud Kaeding, 10.929[12]
3. 42X-Tim Kaeding, 11.039[23]
4. 83V-Sean Becker, 11.093[22]
5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 11.122[18]
6. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 11.155[11]
7. 16A-Justin Sanders, 11.158[19]
8. 88N-DJ Netto, 11.163[9]
9. 17-Shane Golobic, 11.219[14]
10. 21-Austin McCarl, 11.225[7]
11. 2-JJ Ringo, 11.234[5]
12. 88-Kyle Offill, 11.234[8]
13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 11.265[15]
14. 22-Keith Day Jr, 11.281[13]
15. 76-Colby Copeland, 11.477[4]
16. 26-Billy Aton, 11.506
17. 98-Sean Watts, 11.522[17]
18. 98X-Bryce Eames, 11.586[2]
19. 01-Mitchel Moles, 11.653[20]
20. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 11.687[21]
21. 09S-Geoffrey Strole, 11.690[10]
22. 3M-Adam Kaeding, 11.831[16]
23. 78-Mark Barroso, 11.882[6]
24. 34-Ryon Nelson, 12.027[1]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 21-Austin McCarl[1]
2. 16A-Justin Sanders[2]
3. 56-Ryan Robinson[4]
4. 83V-Sean Becker[3]
5. 01-Mitchel Moles[7]
6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[5]
7. 3M-Adam Kaeding[8]
DNS: 26-Billy Aton
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[3]
2. 88N-DJ Netto[2]
3. 69-Bud Kaeding[4]
4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[7]
5. 2-JJ Ringo[1]
6. 22-Keith Day Jr[5]
7. 98-Sean Watts[6]
8. 78-Mark Barroso[8]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 17-Shane Golobic[2]
2. 42X-Tim Kaeding[4]
3. 34-Ryon Nelson[8]
4. 72W-Kurt Nelson[3]
5. 76-Colby Copeland[5]
6. 88-Kyle Offill[1]
7. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[7]
8. 98X-Bryce Eames[6]
Dash #1 (6 Laps)
1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[1]
2. 56-Ryan Robinson[2]
3. 42X-Tim Kaeding[3]
4. 17-Shane Golobic[5]
5. 69-Bud Kaeding[4]
6. 16A-Justin Sanders[6]
Feature:
1. 42X-Tim Kaeding
2. 69-Bud Kaeding
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 88N D.J. Netto
5. 83V-Sean Becker
6. 72W-Kurt Nelson
7. 98-Sean Watts
8. 76-Colby Copeland
9. 21-Austin McCarl
10. 56-Ryan Robinson
11. 01-Mitchel Moles
12. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
13. 98X-Bryce Eames
14. 3M-Adam Kaeding
15. 22-Keith Day Jr.
16. 26-Billy Aton
17. 88-Kyle Offill
18. 2-J.J. Ringo
19. 78-Mark Barroso
20. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
21. 16A-Justin Sanders
22. 41-Dominic Scelzi
23. 09S-Geoffrey Strole
24. 34-Ryon Nelson