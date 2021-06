MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (June 11, 2021) — The program scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021 at Williams Grove Speedway was cancelled due to rain. The scheduled fan appreciation night activities have been rescheduled for July 9th while the 358 sprint car summer series event will take place on July 16th. The next scheduled program at Williams Grove is Friday, June 18 featuring the USAC Silver Crown Series along with the winged 410 sprint cars.