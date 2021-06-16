TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up Runs This Friday and Saturday at Airport Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (June 15, 2021) – The 6th annual Midget Round Up presented by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau runs this weekend at Airport Raceway.

The TBJ Promotions event, which was postponed last month because of inclement weather, features action this Friday and Saturday at the dirt oval in Garden City, Kan. Midgets and micro sprints will take the track both nights.

The Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association leads the way for the midgets with the NOW600 Series Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class divisions competing as well. Both nights are full programs with pride and prestige on the line.

“We’ve worked to build the Midget Round Up each year and expect this year to be another event featuring thrilling competition for the midgets and micro sprints,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “We are looking forward to two fun nights featuring a strong field of drivers in each division.”

Tickets are $15 for adults on Friday and $20 on Saturday. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks, Maupin’s Truck Service, Rapid Cost and Lewis Motors for their continued support of the event.

TBJ PROMOTIONS –

TBJ Promotions is in its 12th year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event in 2021 is the 6th annual Midget Round Up, which is June 18-19 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.