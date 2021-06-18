Cannon McIntosh Earns First National Win with Dave Mac Motorsports

From POWRi

Lincoln, IL. (06/17/2021) Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. capitalized on a tough track at Lincoln Speedway and a few cautions to go on and take his family-owned No. 08 to victory lane for the first time on night 2 of the Lucas Oil POWRi National SPEEDweek. Young gun Bryant Wiedeman and Karter Sarff followed him to the checkered flag.

Starting off seventh on the grid, McIntosh went to work and made his way through the pack. Out-front on the field, reigning 2020 Champion, Jake Neuman led the way. Neuman continued to gap himself from the rest of the field, while hard charging Kofoid found himself in the second position. With 14 laps to go, Neuman found himself in lapped traffic, which caused Kofoid to catch up. Kofoid and Neuman both entered into turn one on the bottom, both drivers slide up the track, and ended Neuman’s night.

Kofoid presumed the lead after the yellow, teammate Daison Pursley followed behind in second, and Brent Crews in third. Kofoid and Pursley make contact and both drivers ended their night upside down. Emerson Axsom with the lead going back green, McIntosh in second, and Kaylee Bryson up to third.

All 22 cars are riding around the bottom of Lincoln Speedway with 10 laps to go, but McIntosh is the lone soul who got out of line and ripped the top. McIntosh caught Axsom to take over the lead and went on to lead the field to the checkered and earn his first win on the 2021 season, and first POWRi National win with Dave Mac Motorsports. Bryant Wiedeman followed to finish in second, Karter Sarff finished in third, Emerson Axsom in fourth, and Taylor Reimer rounded out the top five.

“We got all the way to fifth on the bottom and I seen Dalby on the fence telling me “Elbows up.” I don’t know how much more we could have done on the bottom, but the top was really good. I got up there on the restart and stayed committed to it and got around Axsom. We are pretty ecstatic with this win; it’s been a long time coming this year.” Cannon McIntosh

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 72-Sam Johnson

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 71-Kaylee Bryson

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 56-Mitchell Davis

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 3N-Jake Neuman

Super Clean: Semi-Feature 1:01-Bryant Wiedeman

TRD Hard Charger:01-Bryant Wiedeman

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh 2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 3. 21K-Karter Sarff 4. 15-Emerson Axsom 5. 25-Taylor Reimer 6. 21-Emilio Hoover 7. 71K-Daison Pursley 8. 67K-Cade Lewis 9. 91-Zach Daum 10. 5-Gavin Boschele 11. 71-Kaylee Bryson 12. 3B-Shelby Boise 13. 00-Trey Gropp 14. 56-Mitchell Davis 15. 3W-Brandon Waelti 16. 17B-Austin Barnhill 17. 72-Sam Johnson 18. 3N-Jake Neuman 19. 67-Buddy Kofoid 20. 86-Brent Crews 21. 85T-Ryan Timms 22. 37-Terry Babb

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Jacksonville Speedway.

Friday, June 18th – Jacksonville Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Hot Laps – 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.