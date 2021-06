LIMA, Ohio (June 18, 2021) — The Ohio Sprint Speedweek event featuring the FLoracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 scheduled for Friday, June 18, 2021 at Limaland Motorsports Park was cancelled due to rain. This is the fifth time the Speedweek round at Lima has been cancelled due to weather or the pandemic. Speedweek finishes Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park with the Dean Knittel Memorial paying $17,554 to win the main event.