Danny Smith Wins ASCS Sooner Debut At The New Tulsa Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (June 18, 2021) – Taking a veteran’s touch to the newly opened Tulsa Speedway on Friday night, Danny Smith rolled the bottom of the new quarter-mile to his first career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Wheeling the Same Day Auto Repair No. 5$ into the lead on Lap 7 over Jase Randolph, the rest of the race was spent keeping the field at bay through numerous cautions. Able to pull the field on each restart, Smith went on to win by 2.138-seconds. Getting second on Lap 14, Brandon Anderson relegated Randolph to the final podium step. Terry Easum was fourth, with Zach Chappell in fifth.

Jake Bubak moved up four spots to sixth, followed by Jeremy Campbell. Eleventh to eighth was Sean McClelland, with Lance Norick and Cameron Hagin completing the top five.

The next round of racing for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is Saturday, June 19 at 81- Speedway in Park City, Kan. Gates opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for Senior and Military, and free for Kids 10 and under. Pits are $30.

Saturday’s card also calls for URSS Sprint Series, HeyGlassman.com Stock Cars, and Two M Motorsports & Machine Rookie Modifieds to be in action. The Park City, Kan. oval is located at 7700 N. Broadway. Information, directions, and more are online at https://www.81speedway.com.

ASCS Sooner Region

the New Tulsa Speedway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Friday, June 18, 2021

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Jase Randolph[1]

2. 5$-Danny Smith[4]

3. 5H-Cameron Hagin[2]

4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]

5. 32-Kolton Gariss[3]

6. 79-Tim Kent[7]

7. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Easum[1]

2. 22S-Slater Helt[2]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]

4. 90-Lance Norick[6]

5. 911-Waylon Weaver[3]

6. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[3]

4. 1X-Jake Bubak[6]

5. 22T-Frank Taft[1]

6. 4-Joshua Tyre[5]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5$-Danny Smith[1]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]

3. 15-Jase Randolph[2]

4. 88-Terry Easum[5]

5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]

6. 1X-Jake Bubak[10]

7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]

8. 1-Sean McClelland[11]

9. 90-Lance Norick[9]

10. 5H-Cameron Hagin[12]

11. 79-Tim Kent[13]

12. 26M-Fred Mattox[19]

13. 4-Joshua Tyre[18]

14. 97-Kevin Cummings[17]

15. 22T-Frank Taft[16]

16. 911-Waylon Weaver[15]

17. 32-Kolton Gariss[14]

18. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

19. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]