Pursley Perfects Jacksonville Speedway During Illinois Speedweek

From POWRi

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (June 18, 2021) – Daison Pursley perfects the top side at Jacksonville Speedway to steal victory for night No. 3 of Illinois SPEEDweek. This marks Pursleys third win on the 2021 season, as well as his fourth career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget victory. Pursley started his night off strong, and ended it by leading the 24-car field to the checkered flag after 30-laps around Jacksonville Speedway

The 30-lap main event lined up with Emerson Axsom on the pole and Pursley to his outside. At the drop of the green, Pursley was off to an early advantage. All 24 cars ran the high side around the track while the field tried to hunt down Pursley. Axsom and Thomas Meseraull battled for the second position right as a yellow came out for cars tangled in 3&4. Axsom and Meseraull got caught in the wreck and ended in the work area.

Racing resumed and Pursley led the pack, teammates Gavan Boschele and Kaylee Bryson followed close behind. As the laps wound down and a couple of cautions bunched the field back up, Pursley still continued to lead the way. Pursley entered into lapped traffic and Kofoid running second, gave it all he had to try and steal the win, but Pursley prevailed.

Kofoid followed him to the line in second, Cannon McIntosh finished in third, Brent Crews in fourth, and Jake Neuman rounded out the top five. The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, June 19th at Macon Speedway for night No. 4 of SPEEDweek

POWRi National Midget League

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, June 18, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley[5]

2. 67-Michael Kofoid[2]

3. 25-Taylor Reimer[4]

4. 00-Trey Gropp[6]

5. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]

6. 103-Broc Hunnell[1]

7. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[7]

8. 37X-Chett Gehrke[8]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]

2. 72-Sam Johnson[1]

3. 67K-Cade Lewis[5]

4. 71-Kaylee Bryson[8]

5. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]

6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[2]

7. 1K-Brayton Lynch[4]

8. 37-Terry Babb[6]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[1]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]

4. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]

5. 85T-Ryan Timms[8]

6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[7]

7. 91-Zach Daum[5]

8. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]

2. 15-Emerson Axsom[8]

3. 88-Tyler Nelson[1]

4. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[7]

6. 56X-Mark Chisholm[2]

7. 9E-Caden Englehart[3]

8. 3W-Brandon Waelti[5]

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]

3. 50-Daniel Adler[2]

4. 91-Zach Daum[10]

5. 97-Brenham Crouch[5]

6. 56X-Mark Chisholm[7]

7. 1K-Brayton Lynch[11]

8. 21-Emilio Hoover[15]

9. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]

10. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[8]

11. 37X-Chett Gehrke[13]

12. 103-Broc Hunnell[9]

13. 9E-Caden Englehart[12]

14. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]

15. 37-Terry Babb[14]

16. 3W-Brandon Waelti[16]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley

2. 67-Buddy Kofoid

3. 08-Cannon McIntosh

4. 86-Brent Crews

5. 3N-Jake Neuman

6. 85T-Ryan Timms

7. 5-Gavan Boschele

8. 01-Bryant Wiedeman

9. 67K-Cade Lewis

10. 71-Kaylee Bryson

11. 91-Zach Daum

12. 72-Sam Johnson

13. 21-Emilio Hoover

14. 97-Brenham Crouch

15. 25-Taylor Reimer

16. 00-Trey Gropp

17. 88-Tyler Nelson

18. 50-Daniel Adler

19. 56X-Mark Chisholm

20. 15-Emerson Axsom

21. 1K-Brayton Lynch

22. 7X-Thomas Meseraull

23. 3B-Shelby Boise

24. 21K-Karter Sarff