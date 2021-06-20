Kofoid Wins Illinois SPEEDweek Round at Macon

From POWRi

MACON, IL. (June 19, 2021) — The Mighty Macon Speedway in Macon, Illinois hosted the fourth night of Illinois SPEEDweek and Lucas Oil POWRi’s 41st event at the historic track. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid perfected the tough track and ended his night in victory lane, capturing the win from the eighth starting position.

At the drop of the green flag, Kaylee Bryson, Thomas Meseraull, and Cannon McIntosh battled three wide for the lead. All cars fighting for track position on the tricky Macon surface. Daison Pursley caught a rut in 1&2 and got upside down. The field got back under green with Meseraull leading, but about six laps in McIntosh battled Meseraull for the lead and took it over.

McIntosh settled in with the lead while Kofoid was on the prowl. Kofoid made his way up to the second position with only nine laps in the books. After a few late restarts, the battle for the lead intensified, Kofoid and McIntosh traded slide jobs for the lead. Kofoid prevailed and took the lead after a restart to finish off the fourth night of Illinois POWRi SPEEDweek.

Cannon McIntosh followed Kofoid to the line to finish second, Kaylee Bryson finished third, Gavan Boschele finished fourth and Bryant Wiedeman finished in the fifth position. The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action for the final night of the Illinois SPEEDweek at Brownstown, Illinois on Sunday.

POWRi National Midget League

Illinois SPEEDweek

Macon Speedway

Macon, Illinois

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Taylor Reimer[1]

2. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

3. 85T-Ryan Timms[5]

4. 15-Emerson Axsom[9]

5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[8]

6. 91-Zach Daum[7]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[3]

8. 9E-Caden Englehart[6]

DNS: 08E-Elizabeth Phillips

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]

3. 37-Terry Babb[3]

4. 3W-Brandon Waelti[6]

5. 67K-Cade Lewis[8]

6. 50-Daniel Adler[5]

7. 37X-Chett Gehrke[4]

8. 17C-Devin Camfield[7]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Kaylee Bryson[4]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[7]

3. 00-Trey Gropp[2]

4. 72-Sam Johnson[8]

5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[1]

6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]

7. 16C-David Camfield Jr[3]

8. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]

2. 56-Mitchell Davis[2]

3. 71K-Daison Pursley[8]

4. 86-Brent Crews[5]

5. 88-Tyler Nelson[4]

6. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]

DNS: 22-Tanner Allen

DNS: 17B-Austin Barnhill

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[2]

2. 00-Trey Gropp[1]

3. 91-Zach Daum[4]

4. 88-Tyler Nelson[3]

5. 21-Emilio Hoover[10]

6. 97-Brenham Crouch[14]

7. 9E-Caden Englehart[13]

8. 1K-Brayton Lynch[8]

9. 17C-Devin Camfield[12]

10. 37X-Chett Gehrke[9]

11. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

12. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6]

13. 50-Daniel Adler[7]

14. 16C-David Camfield Jr[11]

DNS: 22-Tanner Allen

DNS: 08E-Elizabeth Phillips

DNS: 17B-Austin Barnhill

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[8]

2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[2]

4. 5-Gavan Boschele[6]

5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[14]

6. 21K-Karter Sarff[11]

7. 15-Emerson Axsom[5]

8. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]

9. 91-Zach Daum[19]

10. 85T-Ryan Timms[10]

11. 97-Brenham Crouch[22]

12. 86-Brent Crews[17]

13. 56-Mitchell Davis[12]

14. 21-Emilio Hoover[21]

15. 88-Tyler Nelson[20]

16. 72-Sam Johnson[9]

17. 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]

18. 00-Trey Gropp[18]

19. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]

20. 67K-Cade Lewis[15]

21. 37-Terry Babb[16]

22. 71K-Daison Pursley[3]