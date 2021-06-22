Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Prepares for June 26th Battle at The Lake

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (06/22/2021) Fresh off an outstanding open-wheel swing in the Land of Lincoln, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will now venture back into the Show-Me State for an action-packed night of racing excitement. Saturday, June 26th, Lake Ozark Speedway welcomes WAR as competitors prepare for the eleventh event of the season with many storylines developing throughout the year.

Rookie of the Year contender and third place in the championship chase, Xavier Doney has been continually impressive since launching onto the scene, with four top-fives on the year will this be the event where Doney gains the sought after first career POWRi WAR feature victory?

Three-time Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Champion Riley Kreisel continues to be consistent this year, currently sitting in the fourth position in the standings, Kreisel has been unable to achieve the glory of a feature victory yet this season, can Riley return to the winning ways of the previous seasons as he remains primed to repeat as The Champ?

POWRi WAR at Lake Ozark Speedway Details for June 26th:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:00-5:00PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow.

Classes scheduled to compete June 26th at Lake Ozark Speedway include POWRi WAR, Ozark Wing-360 Sprints, POWRi Super Stocks, USRA B-Mods, ULMA Late Models, and Pure Stocks for a full night of racing excitement.

