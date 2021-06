LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 24, 2021) — The program scheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021 featuring non-wing sprint cars at I-96 Speedway has been cancelled due to weather. With over 2.5 inches of rain being projected combined with rain throughout the week officials at I-96 opted to forgo the show in advance. The next event scheduled event at I-96 is Friday, July 2nd featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, and fireworks.