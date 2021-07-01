CornBelt Clash Approaches for POWRi WAR Sprint League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (06/30/2021) Standing as the single non-wing sprint car race at the historic half-mile in Knoxville Iowa, the Brandt Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Clash will welcome Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League and USAC AMSOIL Sprinting competitors on Saturday, July 10th with a grand prize of $20,000 to win the co-sanctioned event.

Initially run as the Corn Belt Nationals the renamed Corn Belt Clash continues to be held annually at Knoxville Raceway since 2018. Going from a two-day event to a single-day spectacle as the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series comes to Knoxville Raceway on Friday, July 9th for the CornBelt 150.

Brady Bacon remains the driver to beat claiming both 2019 and 2020 championship night’s top spots with many drivers improving their finishing positions over the previous two seasons. Will drivers be able to conquer Bacon to earn the title of CornBelt Clash Champion?

More information regarding the Brandt Professional Agriculture CornBelt Clash on Saturday, July 10th at Knoxville Raceway can be found online at the track’s webpage at www.knoxvilleraceway.com. Follow along on all major social media platforms for updates, times, and news.

Gates open each night at Knoxville at 5:30 pm Central with hot laps set for 6:45 pm. Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League members will receive show-up points only towards their season championship. All drivers and teams competing in this event that possess a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car license will be awarded 50 appearance points towards the championship standings.

Spectator tickets for the Brandt Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Clash at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, July 10th are available for purchase online at https://t.co/fYNoQHtSmT?amp=1 or by calling the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at 641-842-5431.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.