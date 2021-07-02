Sunday’s “A Celebration at the Bullring” in Vinton Up Next for Sprint Invaders!

By Bill W

July 1, 2021 – The Sprint Invaders will make their first appearance at the Benton County Speedway this Sunday, July 4. It’s going to be a huge event, as “A Celebration at the Bullring” will not only include the regular purse and $2,000 to win, but a giant fireworks display following racing action!

Unfortunately, events in Davenport and West Burlington, Iowa were a wash last weekend, but the action on the ¼-mile oval in Vinton, Iowa should please every open wheel fan! It is a rare appearance for sprint cars on the bullring.

Cody Wehrle leads the current Sprint Invaders Association driver point race, over Sawyer Phillips, Chris Martin, Josh Schneiderman and Josh Higday. Brayden Gaylord, Jamie Ball, Colton Fisher, Daniel Bergquist, (tie) Tanner Gebhardt, Kaley Gharst and Dugan Thye round out the current top ten.

In addition to the weekly IMCA classes running at Vinton, the Midwest Micro Sprints will join the card. Gates open at 4 p.m., the grandstands at 4:30, with hot laps scheduled for 5:30.

Adult grandstand admission is $18, seniors and veterans $16, and ages 6-14 $5. Kids ages five and under are admitted free if accompanied by a paid adult.

Pit passes are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 14 and under.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill, Bags Green Mountain Pellets, and a whole processed hog thanks to the Mighty Miss Grill Company, Jamison Farms and 34 Raceway! The package, benefiting the Sprint Invaders Association, is valued at nearly $1,000. Tickets are just $10 each or three for $20. Get yours by visiting the beer window at 34 Raceway, a Sprint Invaders volunteer, member or driver! The drawing will be held Friday, August 20 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson.

Check out the brand new website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.com!

2021 Sprint Invaders Driver Points

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 217

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 216

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 215

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 214

Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 204

Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA, 200

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 194

(tie) Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 194

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 192

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 186

(tie) Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 186

(tie) Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 186

13. Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 174

14. Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO, 168

(tie) Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA, 168

16. Tim Moore, Moline, IL, 160