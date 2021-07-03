Chapple Wins BOSS Battle at Ohio Valley Speedway

LUBECK, W.V. (July 2, 2021) — Issac Chapple won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday night at Ohio Valley Speedway. The victory was Chappple’s second win in a row with the BOSS series. Saban Bibent, Lee Underwood, Carmen Perigo, and Matt Westfall rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Ohio Valley Speedway

Lubeck, West Virginia

Friday, July 2, 2021

Feature:

1. 52-Issac Chapple

2. 10-Saban Bibent

3. 24L-Lee Underwood

4. 21-Carmen Perigo

5. 33M-Matt Westfall

6. 26W-Cody White

7. 22-Andre Layfield

8. 0-Steve Irwin

9. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

10. 82-Mike Miller

11. 21S-Kyle Simon

12. 9-Cody Gardner

13. 8D-Josh Davis

14. 5V-Jesse Vermillion

15. 4J-Justin Owen

16. 52-Steve Little

17. 78-Rob Caho Jr.

18. 44-Michael Fischesser

19. 73-Blake Vermillion

20. 001-Greg Mitchell

21. 5M-Eric Martin

22. X-Rick Holley