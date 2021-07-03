Chapple Wins BOSS Battle at Ohio Valley Speedway

LUBECK, W.V. (July 2, 2021) — Issac Chapple won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday night at Ohio Valley Speedway. The victory was Chappple’s second win in a row with the BOSS series. Saban Bibent, Lee Underwood, Carmen Perigo, and Matt Westfall rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Ohio Valley Speedway
Lubeck, West Virginia
Friday, July 2, 2021
Feature:
1. 52-Issac Chapple
2. 10-Saban Bibent
3. 24L-Lee Underwood
4. 21-Carmen Perigo
5. 33M-Matt Westfall
6. 26W-Cody White
7. 22-Andre Layfield
8. 0-Steve Irwin
9. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
10. 82-Mike Miller
11. 21S-Kyle Simon
12. 9-Cody Gardner
13. 8D-Josh Davis
14. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
15. 4J-Justin Owen
16. 52-Steve Little
17. 78-Rob Caho Jr.
18. 44-Michael Fischesser
19. 73-Blake Vermillion
20. 001-Greg Mitchell
21. 5M-Eric Martin
22. X-Rick Holley